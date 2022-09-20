The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli man's cheaper ear surgery in Turkey doesn't end well

D. went to have surgery done on his ears in Turkey because it cost NIS 1,800 instead of NIS 20,000.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 15:53
Surgery tools (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Surgery tools (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

21-year-old D. from a moshav in the Shefala area wanted to undergo surgery to attach his ears closer to his head. He didn't realize how expensive it would be.

D. said that this surgery costs about NIS 20,000, which he couldn't afford. In view of the high cost, D. looked on the internet for other options. 

He heard through TikTok and Instagram about a hospital in Turkey which performs the surgery at a significantly lower cost, about $1,800.

D. bought a ticket, booked a hotel and flew to Turkey to have the surgery.

Afterward, while still in Turkey, he started to feel sick. Two days after the operation he also began to suffer from bleeding from the ears, but felt that he wasn't receiving the help he needed. 

Closeup of a human ear (credit: Under-Vic/Wikimedia) Closeup of a human ear (credit: Under-Vic/Wikimedia)

He returned to Israel and was hospitalized at the Kaplan Medical Center of the Clalit health fund. He was diagnosed with an ear infection, which manifests with bleeding, pus and even a deformity in one of the ears. He received antibiotic treatment and was hospitalized for observation.

The handling of the case was particularly complex

Dr. Michal Benkler, plastic surgery specialist at Kaplan said that D. was in significant pain when he went to the hospital. Pus and blood were seen where the sutures were, and one of the ears even twitched. 

Since luckily he went to Kaplan as soon as he returned to Israel, a more serious deterioration in his condition and additional complications were prevented.

Benkler added that treatment was complex. The patient knew all the details but there wasn't a summary of the procedure. It's unknown exactly what happened and which stitches were used, so it's difficult to decide on treatment. 

It was decided to treat him with two types of antibiotics and hospitalize him for follow-up. When his condition improved, he was discharged and doctors continued to follow up to find out if the deformity was due to the inflammation or resulted from another complication, which will require more surgery to repair the damage.

Benkler added that recently doctors have seen many more patients arriving at Kaplan after complications from cosmetic surgeries performed abroad. It's evident that many doctors and hospitals use Tiktok, FB and Instagram to convince people that the price is worth it and that there's no risk, but it's important to remember that even a simple operation can get complicated.

Patients need others' support during surgery and throughout the entire recovery process. When someone has surgery abroad, we have no way of knowing who the surgeons are and if they've been trained. 

So there's a significant advantage to having the surgery done by a specialist recognized by the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery. It's safer and patients receive better, more accurate treatment.



Tags Turkey Surgery Israelis Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

Israel’s inflation rate and Consumer Price Index both fell in August

SCENES FROM Tel Aviv: Shopping at the Carmel market.
5

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by