75-year-old Daniel Galor receives Beilinson's 900th lung transplant

"Until the transplant, I couldn't breathe at all and I was dependent on oxygen 24/7, I could barely walk. I can't believe I received the gift of life for the new year," Galor said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 22:47
Lung transplant recipient Daniel Glaor and the hospital staff (photo credit: COURTESY BEILINSON HOSPITAL)
Lung transplant recipient Daniel Glaor and the hospital staff
(photo credit: COURTESY BEILINSON HOSPITAL)

Daniel Galor is the 900th lung transplant recipient at Beilinson Hospital from the Clalit group. Galor is the father of 3 children and the grandfather of 11 grandchildren, a resident of Petah Tikva.

"Until the transplant, I couldn't breathe at all and I was dependent on oxygen 24/7, I could barely walk. I can't believe I received the gift of life for the new year," Galor said.

Prof. Mordechai Kramer, Director of the Pulmonary System at Bilinson, said in the meeting with Daniel that "the 900th lung transplant is a significant landmark for the State of Israel. And we turned towards the next 1,000 transplants that will give new life."

"The 900th lung transplant is a significant landmark for the State of Israel. And we turned towards the next 1,000 transplants that will give new life."

Prof. Mordechai Kramer

"Transplantation is a great joy that begins with great sadness and greatness of a family. I am moved every time again by being able to be a part of such a miracle, to give such a gift at the age of 75 is not easy, but Daniel's recovery and his smile and that of his grandchildren are worth it." Prof. Yaron Barak, director of the breast transplant unit, said.

Dr. Yuri Peishovitz, director of the thoracic surgery department, said that even when it's lung transplant number 900 - it's still challenging and exciting.

"The recovery in the ward was relatively quick and I am happy that towards the new year we were able to give Daniel a new life," Dr. Peishovitz said.

Lung transplants give new life

Lung transplantation gives new life to patients who were previously connected to oxygen and without the lungs they received would not have survived, Dr. Israel Kuznitz, director of the service for minimally invasive chest surgery, explained.

"It was very exciting to see Daniel's new lungs breathing and functioning perfectly during the transplant and even more gratifying was his successful recovery from the surgery."



