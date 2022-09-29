The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How can we stop the opioid crisis? It involves medical cannabis - study

90.6% of study participants found medical cannabis to be very or extremely helpful in treating their medical condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 02:58
Seach medical cannabis farm (photo credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP)
Seach medical cannabis farm
(photo credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP)

As marijuana becomes widely legalized for medical use, hopes have been raised that the wider availability of legal cannabis would help ease the opioid overdose epidemic

Now, science backs up this theory. A new study of thousands of patients, published in the peer-reviewed journal Substance Use and Misuse, found that people reported being in less pain and could function more positively both physically and socially after using medical marijuana.

Opioids are effective painkillers but are also highly addictive, which has led to major public health concerns worldwide with the United States at the center of the opioid crisis. 

According to the CDC, in the US, from 1999–2019, nearly 500,000 people died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids.

90% of participants say cannabis was helpful in treatment

Researchers surveyed 2,183 participants who had a range of conditions, including anxiety disorders, chronic pain, depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).  Most were using medical cannabis daily.

Answers to the 66-question questionnaire revealed that most of the participants (90.6%) found medical cannabis to be very or extremely helpful in treating their medical condition and most (88.7%) said it was very or extremely important to their quality of life.

MANY USE marijuana and other drugs to self-medicate (Illustrative). (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) MANY USE marijuana and other drugs to self-medicate (Illustrative). (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Levels of pain improved in 85.9% of participants. Some 84% said that health problems weren’t impacting their normal social activities as much as before and more than half said physical activities, including housework and running, weren’t as difficult as they had been.

The majority of participants (68.7%) experienced at least one side-effect, the most common of which were dry mouth, increased appetite and drowsiness.

Most (61%) of the participants were taking opioids before being prescribed medical cannabis, with many (70.5%) taking them for at least two years.

Researchers said that 79% of those who had been taking opioids were able to stop or reduce them. They added that before substituting opioid painkillers for medical cannabis becomes commonplace, more research is needed and that is essential the use of medical cannabis for pain relief is medically supervised.

“A large number of people feel the need to take opioid pain medication,” said researcher Carolyn Pritchett, a neuroscientist and biological psychologist. “If there’s the option to instead use medicine with less harmful side-effects, including a lower risk of overdose and death, then it should perhaps be considered. Like any other medicine with side effects, patients should be regularly monitored and assessed for adverse events, abuse disorder and other issues.” 

Medical marijuana highly effective against cancer pain

An Israeli study published earlier this year backs up the claim that medical cannabis can be used as an opioid substitute for reducing pain. 

Medical marijuana appears to be highly effective in the battle against cancer pain, according to a Technion study published in May in Frontiers in Pain Research.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, Israel has the highest rate of cannabis patients in relation to the population, despite it being classified as a "dangerous drug" and not being officially registered as a medication.

The peer-reviewed study found that for most cancer patients, pain levels improved significantly and other symptoms also decreased with the use of medical cannabis.



Tags marijuana health scientific study opioids Medical cannabis Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by