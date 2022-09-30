The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Going to religious services will make you live longer - study

Whether it be church, synagogue, mosque or a different house of worship, scientists agree that going to services is good for your health.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 09:10
THE INTERIOR of the historic Main Synagogue, aka the Great Synagogue, which is now closed. (photo credit: ODESSA WALKS)
THE INTERIOR of the historic Main Synagogue, aka the Great Synagogue, which is now closed.
(photo credit: ODESSA WALKS)

For many, religious observance is very beneficial to social life and mental health. A recent study, however, suggests that regular religious service attendance can extend longevity. 

"Synagogue attendance is seen to promote survival mainly through its function as a source of communal attachment and, perhaps, as a reflection of spirituality as well."

Litwin, H. What really matters in the social network–mortality association? A multivariate examination among older Jewish-Israelis. Eur J Ageing 4, 71–82 (2007).

A September 2022 study focused on Black American men over the age of 50 and their church attendance. Researchers found that those who attended church regularly had a lower general mortality rate than the rest.

These findings are significant in the larger context of the Black experience in America, which, from a health and wellness perspective, can be less than ideal.

The study, published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed publication PLOS ONE, points out that although scientific and medical advances allow individuals in the United States to live long, healthy lives, "the life expectancy for Black men remains significantly shorter than for other groups of women and men."

This is supported by the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) statistics which state that the general mortality rate for Black Americans is consistently higher than other racial and ethnic groups across the board. 

“Black men have been oppressed, commodified, surveilled and criminalized like no other group in US history and they often experience disproportionately high levels of social and psychological stress from structural racism, institutional discrimination and unfair treatment from early childhood through late adulthood,” study author Marino Bruce of the University of Houston and his collaborators reported in the article.

The Mar Thomas Church in Mosul, Iraq (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The Mar Thomas Church in Mosul, Iraq (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"There is something powerful about the communal religious experience. These are systems of thought and practice shaped over millennia, and they are powerful.”

Tyler VanderWeele, Harvard University 

“Churches and similar institutions represent a safe space,” Bruce continued. “They receive affirmation, and the messages delivered are intended specifically for them.”

The study acknowledged, too, that its findings were in line with previous studies of a similar nature, which examined the effects of religious service attendance on wider populations.

Does this apply to Jews?

Most publicly available articles on US religious service statistics are specific to Christians and church services, but not all. A 2007 study published in the European Journal of Aging used data specific to Israeli Jewish men and women over the age of 70, and found that "Synagogue attendance is seen to promote survival mainly through its function as a source of communal attachment and, perhaps, as a reflection of spirituality as well."

More recently, a 2016 Harvard study in the Journal of the American Medical Association: Internal Medicine, evaluated data from over 75,000 American women of varying faiths - although most were Christian- and came to the same conclusion. Specifically, it stated that “religion and spirituality may be an underappreciated resource that physicians could explore with their patients, as appropriate.” Researchers at Harvard also ruled out the possibility of reverse causation- that healthy people go to services more than those at higher mortality risk. 

The Harvard study's senior author, Tyler VanderWeele, summarized his findings in an interview with the New York Times in 2016, saying: “This suggests that there is something powerful about the communal religious experience. These are systems of thought and practice shaped over millennia, and they are powerful.”



Tags synagogue health religion church Anglican Church Assuta Health catholic church
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by