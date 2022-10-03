The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Geriatric hospitals can now accept foreign workers as caregivers

The change was proposed by the Health Ministry, given the severe shortage of geriatric hospital workers, complaints of poor training and some abuse of patients.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 14:34

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 14:36
An elderly woman walks through a corridor of a retirement home as visits have been restricted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns, in Grevenbroich (photo credit: REUTERS)
An elderly woman walks through a corridor of a retirement home as visits have been restricted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns, in Grevenbroich
(photo credit: REUTERS)

According to a new decision by the government, any geriatric hospital that includes a nursing department or a department for the mentally ill will be able to accept foreign workers as caregivers for active geriatric departments (rehabilitative geriatrics, complex supportive nursing, sub-acute geriatrics and prolonged ventilation).

The change was proposed by the Health Ministry, given the severe shortage of geriatric hospital workers, complaints of poor training and some abuse of patients.

The measure is intended to prevent burnout of the care teams and to help improve the quality of care for the elderly hospitalized in geriatric facilities. 

In the past, it was allowed only to bring in foreign workers for home nursing.

Severe shortage of personnel in nursing institutions

The aging of the population and the increase in the volume of patients in the geriatric wards have led to a severe shortage of personnel in the nursing institutions that require the assistance of foreign workers, but until now their employment has been limited. Very few Israelis are willing to work in such jobs.

A total of 2,000 permits were approved. So far, about 1,000 foreign workers from Nepal have arrived in Israel, and they have received permission to work in the nursing facilities.



