The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Greatest threat to humanity: A list of 19 risk factors to our health

They seem harmless, but many types of fungi pose a real danger to the global population.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 09:33

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 09:39
Candida fungus (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Candida fungus
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

After nearly three years of dealing with COVID-19, is this the next global health hazard? 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published the first-ever list of fungal pathogens that constitute the biggest threat to human health and warned that some strains are resistant to drugs and are becoming more and more common.

The United Nations, which also maintains lists of viruses and bacteria, said fungal infections and their increasing resistance to treatment are a growing risk. A historical lack of focus on the danger has led to huge gaps in knowledge, as well as a lack of follow-up, diagnosis and treatment. 

It's difficult to estimate the extent of the threat because of the lack of data, according to the WHO, which called for a major effort by governments and researchers to strengthen the response to the 19 fungi on the list.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the WHO's Assistant Director of Antimicrobial Resistance, stated that an epidemic of resistant bacteria is emerging from the shadows. Fungal infections, which are increasingly resistant to treatment, are now quite common and turning into a worldwide public health problem.

Cryptococcus neoformans (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Cryptococcus neoformans (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Fungal infections often strike people who are already quite ill with diseases such as cancer or tuberculosis, and rates soared among COVID-19 patients hospitalized during the pandemic.

There are only four types of treatments for fungal infections, with very few new options in development. Climate change also means that the incidence and the geographic range of pathogens is expanding, announced the WHO, while the resistance of preventing infections is partly caused by the overuse of antifungal drugs in agriculture.

What are the fungal pathogens on the list?

The list divides the pathogens into three categories based on their potential impact and data on their resistance risk: critical, high and medium priority.

The critical-risk group includes Candida auris which has become a serious global health threat since it was identified a decade ago, especially for patients with a weakened immune system, as well as Cryptococcus neoformans, Aspergillus fumigatus and Candida albicans.

The high-risk group consists of several other fungi from the Candida family as well as others such as Mucorales, a group containing the fungi that cause mucositis or black fungus, an infection that rose rapidly amongst critically ill patients, especially in India, who had coronavirus.

Medium-risk fungi include Coccidioides spp and Cryptococcus gattii.



Tags United Nations health world health organization global
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by