The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Smart stethoscope diagnosing heart issues wins Tel Aviv start-up contest

Swedish firm Acorai was one of 64 start-ups to take part in the competition in Tel Aviv featuring medical innovation start-ups from around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 14:21
Swedish start-up Acorai is seen winning the ICI conference in Tel Aviv for their smart stethoscope. (photo credit: Assi Efrati)
Swedish start-up Acorai is seen winning the ICI conference in Tel Aviv for their smart stethoscope.
(photo credit: Assi Efrati)

Swedish start-up Acorai won the ICI conference for innovation in cardiology in Tel Aviv with its new innovation: A smart stethoscope that can help diagnose heart problems.

The firm was one of 64 start-ups to take part in the competition featuring medical innovation start-ups from around the world, though around 40% of them were Israeli. A total of 12 companies made it to the second round, half of which were Israeli start-ups.

The top prize was $200,000 from the DeHaan Foundation. 

A smart stethoscope wins start-up conference in Israel

The smart stethoscope works as a non-invasive means of measuring pressure in the heart chambers. The doctor puts it on the patient's chest where its sensitive sensors check movement and resonance to figure out the pressure in each chamber.

3D image of a heart in a cardiology test (credit: REUTERS)3D image of a heart in a cardiology test (credit: REUTERS)

So far, preliminary studies conducted on 250 patients have shown positive results.

"It is a smart stethoscope like device, which transmits not only the sounds of the heart but also pressures and curves - the information obtained will be much better than what we doctors receive today," explained conference co-organizer Prof. Haim Lotan, head of medical innovation at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"Instead of inserting tubes and catheters, Acorai's development allows in a non-intrusive or invasive way to know the pressure situation in the heart chambers. It has sensitive sensors, which check movement and resonance and provide, according to the sensitivity and movement, a correlation with the pressures inside the heart. This can allow for immediate and well-adjusted treatment."

"Instead of inserting tubes and catheters, Acorai's development allows in a non-intrusive or invasive way to know the pressure situation in the heart chambers. It has sensitive sensors, which check movement and resonance and provide, according to the sensitivity and movement, a correlation with the pressures inside the heart. This can allow for immediate and well-adjusted treatment."

Prof. Haim Lotan

Second-place at the conference went to Israeli start-up Append Medical, which developed a way to prevent strikes in atrial fibrillation - winning them a prize of $50,000.



Tags Tel Aviv start-up heart Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by