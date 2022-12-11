The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Here are all the best methods to clear a stuffy nose in seconds

Flu season is upon us, and with it are a handful of home remedies. Here are some tried-and-tested tricks to clear your blocked nose.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 09:25
Woman blowing nose (Illustrative) (photo credit: MAXPIXEL)
Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MAXPIXEL)

Seasonal illnesses like the flu, the cold, and coronavirus bring with them annoying symptoms, including a blocked nose and sinuses that make breathing difficult.

There are many common ways to help unblock your nose, including purchasing nasal decongestants in spray or tablet form. However, there are simple ways to unblock the nose that do not require the use of drugs and can certainly help us when we do not have an accessible drug.

The writers of Prevention magazine created a useful video that demonstrates two of the genius methods to get rid of this very unpleasant feeling - especially when it bothers us at night. Dr. Mendel and women's health expert Bella also have equally useful tips. Here's everything you can do when your nose is blocked:

1. Use your tongue

This first method does not require any effort. Place the tip of your tongue on the roof of your mouth and press the part of your forehead between your eyes. 

Repeat this action for 20-second increments and you will start to feel your nose freeing up.

2. Tilt your head back

Place two fingers on the nose and close it. Take air through your mouth and tilt your head back as if you want to look at the ceiling. Keep your head back as you hold your breath.

Dr. Mandell explains that this action causes the blocked nose to contact the brain which sends a reflex action to the sinus area and from there to the nose to open.

Hold this for a few more seconds until you feel you must breathe, release and exhale the air through your mouth as you face back with your head forward.

3. Use your thumbs

Place your right thumb under your left cheekbone. Push in and then out. With the other hand, grab the bottom of the ear on the same side and pull it out. Hold this for 10 seconds.

This process will open your left nostril. Try the reverse on the other side. Your sinuses will begin to loosen and you will feel a drip from your nostrils.

4. Breathing technique

Women's expert Bella shared a TikTok video of a breathing trick that may help you breathe more easily.

@breathewithbella Replying to @Kate Williams #greenscreenvideo ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

First, she recommends using a sinus rinse spray to help loosen thick mucus and ease cold and flu symptoms. She also warned pregnant women not to try her method.

In the video she shows how to perform the breathing exercises. Sit, close your mouth, inhale and exhale through your nose, close your nose with your fingers, hold for 10 seconds, move your head from side to side - and release. Repeat several times with gentle breaks in between.



