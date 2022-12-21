Four home remedies for a sore throat that really work

The worst part of winter illnesses, far more than a runny nose, cough, or fever chills, is undoubtedly a sore throat. There is nothing more maddening than that sharp burning in the throat that makes it difficult for you to swallow, talk and even sleep.

If you woke up in the morning with a kind of ominous stabbing in the throat, it could be a sign that some winter virus has found its way into your respiratory tract, and will soon make it's presence felt even more.

The reason for this preliminary tingling in the throat is that viruses cause inflammation in the body, and this tends to happen especially in the tissues of the tonsils or the walls of the throat.

This burning sensation should pass within a few days, but even a few days of pain in the throat every time you try to swallow saliva can cause a lot of suffering.

So, in the meantime(and assuming that the cause of the infection is indeed viral and not bacterial, meaning antibiotics will not be of use), here are some things you can try to relieve yourself in case of a sore throat:

A spoonful of honey

Honey is a very old pillar in traditional and alternative medicine, thanks to its antibacterial properties and its ability to reduce inflammation. Honey also has a soothing effect on sore throats because it is sticky and thick - it coats the inside of the throat with a thin layer that reduces irritation every time you swallow.

Saltwater

It will be much less tasty than the previous entry, but it is effective. Gargling saltwater may help reduce the swelling of the tissues in the area and destroy bacteria that have settled in the throat.

To make a saltwater solution, mix half a teaspoon of fine salt in a cup of warm water until it dissolves. Gargle the solution in your throat for a minute or two and try to spit it out at the end, without swallowing.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known as a natural remedy for stomach aches, but studies have shown that the chamomile plant also has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants and even hemostatic agents.

It is recommended to start drinking it immediately at the first signs of tingling in the throat, then it may be most effective in stopping or reducing the pain.

Another thing you should know about chamomile is that it is naturally caffeine-free, so there is nothing to worry about drinking it even before bed. Try adding honey to it as well (remember? from the first section) to attack the sore throat from several fronts at the same time.

Warm water with lemons

The yellow and sour citrus fruit contains an excellent combination of antibacterial, antiviral and immune system-strengthening substances.

Drinking it creates an acidic and very unfriendly environment for viruses and bacteria in the throat, which makes it difficult for them to reproduce. The lemon also contains a fair amount of vitamin C, which several studies have indicated can help the body fight colds.