The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Four home remedies for a sore throat that really work

This burning sensation should pass within a few days, but even a few days of pain in the throat every time you try to swallow saliva can cause a lot of suffering.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 02:08
A woman blowing her nose into a tissue, possibly after or sneeze or while sick (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A woman blowing her nose into a tissue, possibly after or sneeze or while sick
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The worst part of winter illnesses, far more than a runny nose, cough, or fever chills, is undoubtedly a sore throat. There is nothing more maddening than that sharp burning in the throat that makes it difficult for you to swallow, talk and even sleep.

If you woke up in the morning with a kind of ominous stabbing in the throat, it could be a sign that some winter virus has found its way into your respiratory tract, and will soon make it's presence felt even more.

The reason for this preliminary tingling in the throat is that viruses cause inflammation in the body, and this tends to happen especially in the tissues of the tonsils or the walls of the throat.

This burning sensation should pass within a few days, but even a few days of pain in the throat every time you try to swallow saliva can cause a lot of suffering.

So, in the meantime(and assuming that the cause of the infection is indeed viral and not bacterial, meaning antibiotics will not be of use), here are some things you can try to relieve yourself in case of a sore throat:

A spoonful of honey

Honey is a very old pillar in traditional and alternative medicine, thanks to its antibacterial properties and its ability to reduce inflammation. Honey also has a soothing effect on sore throats because it is sticky and thick - it coats the inside of the throat with a thin layer that reduces irritation every time you swallow.

Saltwater

It will be much less tasty than the previous entry, but it is effective. Gargling saltwater may help reduce the swelling of the tissues in the area and destroy bacteria that have settled in the throat.

To make a saltwater solution, mix half a teaspoon of fine salt in a cup of warm water until it dissolves. Gargle the solution in your throat for a minute or two and try to spit it out at the end, without swallowing.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known as a natural remedy for stomach aches, but studies have shown that the chamomile plant also has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants and even hemostatic agents.

It is recommended to start drinking it immediately at the first signs of tingling in the throat, then it may be most effective in stopping or reducing the pain.

Another thing you should know about chamomile is that it is naturally caffeine-free, so there is nothing to worry about drinking it even before bed. Try adding honey to it as well (remember? from the first section) to attack the sore throat from several fronts at the same time.

Warm water with lemons

The yellow and sour citrus fruit contains an excellent combination of antibacterial, antiviral and immune system-strengthening substances.

Drinking it creates an acidic and very unfriendly environment for viruses and bacteria in the throat, which makes it difficult for them to reproduce. The lemon also contains a fair amount of vitamin C, which several studies have indicated can help the body fight colds.



Tags winter health honey illness Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by