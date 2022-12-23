The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Hanukkah is the holiday of oil. This is what you do if you get burnt

Burns are wounds which can be very severe and leave lifelong scars if not treated right. If you get hurt, here’s what’s absolutely forbidden to do.

By DR. AHMAD KASSEM/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 12:12
A HANUKKAH MENORAH on display at the Western Wall. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A HANUKKAH MENORAH on display at the Western Wall.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

One common cause of burns is boiling oil, especially during Hanukkah when oil is a staple. Burns are serious injuries that cause pain and suffering, sometimes require prolonged hospitalization, and can lead to dehydration due to loss of fluids and blood. 

When they cover large areas of skin, burns are dangerous, especially in toddlers up to age four whose skin is delicate and thin.

In most cases of oil jumping out of the pan, these are light burns. If it’s a small amount of oil, the damage is considered relatively minor. Burns on the face and eyes are more serious injuries. 

Spilling boiling oil can cause more serious burns, since a larger amount of oil can harm the body and cause more severe burns.

Accidents and human error are the main cause of burns from hot or boiling oil. You can reduce risk and avoid unnecessary accidents in the kitchen in the first place by keeping small kids out and away from pots with hot or boiling oil that may splash and cause burns. 

OIL, BY its very nature, will not mix with other liquids. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) OIL, BY its very nature, will not mix with other liquids. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Also be sure to use large portions of oil responsibly; the worst burns are caused after deep-frying. So it’s very important to deep fry only when absolutely necessary. When using oil you must stay focused, don’t do anything else at the same time and maintain a cautious approach to prevent unnecessary accidents.

Burns by degrees

  • 1st degree: Looks like a deep tan, results from damage to the upper layer of skin and manifested by redness, pain and slight swelling
  • 2nd degree: Deeper damage to some of the skin layers characterized by redness, blisters and intense pain
  • 3rd degree: Damage to all layers of the skin and tissues below it. The color of the burn is waxy white. Usually this burn isn’t painful since sensory nerves are destroyed together with the burned skin. Third degree burns involve all three layers of the skin. These burns usually destroy the sweat glands, hair follicles and nerve endings. Severe burns require immediate medical attention and can’t be treated with over-the-counter treatments.

Treatment

Unlike other wounds, a burn is a dynamic injury, meaning that even after removing the cause of the injury, the tissue damage mechanism continues to develop. Therefore it’s crucial to act immediately to stop the burning process, cool, provide pain relief and cover the burn. Here are essential steps to follow.

The first is to remove the clothing over the burn, as clothes can store heat inside.

The second part is dressing the burn. The bandage should cover the wound but not be wrapped tightly. The burn area may swell and a strong dressing will put too much pressure on the burn. Care must be taken that the dressing doesn’t stick to the burn site.

During and after treatment, the wound site must be kept sterile to avoid infections and complications.

Ointments to use

Use ointments which contain antiseptics such as Vita-Merfen and ointments with active ingredients like biafine and trolamine. These substances soothe the burn, relieve symptoms by moisturizing and cooling the skin, and help the healing process.

Use treatments containing antihistamines such as Fenistil gel or Tiudantol gel, which soothe the area and dull the itch.

Use ointments with aloe vera, too.

What one must not do

Some things mustn’t be done when treating burns as they can further damage the burn area, cause infection and cause pain. Don’t put ice on the burn. Ice may hurt, cause frostbite and damage tissue.

Don’t apply anything someone might give you. To treat the burns medical staff will have a hard time removing oil, margarine or any substance you thought would ease the burn. 

Don’t stick a bandage on the burn because there is no reason or benefit to it. Don’t try to remove clothing stuck to the burn. Leave that to the medical staff and you may avoid scarring.

Dr. Ahmed Kassem is the director of the emergency medical center of Maccabi Health Services in northern Israel.



Tags Hanukkah fire oil Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by