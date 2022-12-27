The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Dangerous fake injectable hormones smuggled into Israel from Turkey

Use of fake ampoules can cause damage to health and side effects including edema, depression, fatigue and irritability, the Health Ministry said.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 17:44
The counterfiet ampoules smuggled to Israel. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
The counterfiet ampoules smuggled to Israel.
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Inspectors from the Health Ministry’s division for enforcement and supervision and enforcement and Customs and Tax Authority officials have seized hundreds of counterfeit ampoules of Pregnyl 500 IU hormones at the Allenby Bridge crossing to Jordan that had been smuggled in from Turkey.

Use of fake ampoules can cause damage to health and side effects including edema, depression, fatigue and irritability, the ministry said.

Pregnyl injections are comprised of human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), a hormone that supports the normal development of an egg in a woman’s ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. HCG is used to treat infertility in women and to increase sperm counts in men.

The suspect behind the crime, who is not an Israeli citizen, was caught with a large number of pills and ampoules of various types in his suitcase. He was interrogated by customs and claimed to be a doctor, but the ministry said there was no evidence found for this,

The lab tests that were conducted confirmed the forgery of the ampoules and that they had not been produced under supervision, that they contained substances of poor quality that were not compatible with the substances from which the original medicine is made. 

Travelers seen at the arrival hall of Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, on April 11, 2018 (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) Travelers seen at the arrival hall of Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, on April 11, 2018 (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

How can the fake ampoules be identified?

The fake ampoules can be identified by the following signs:

The batch numbers on the packages and ampoules are N117516/2025-07 and 22319/2025-07. The fonts and signs on the packages were not the same as those on the genuine drug. 

Dr. Roni Berkowitz, director of the department of enforcement and supervision, said that “the activity at the Allenby crossing was done as part of the ministry’s enforcement activities together with the Customs and Tax Authority to prevent the importation and marketing of drugs not approved for sale in Israel. Disciplinary and criminal procedures against violators of the law will be carried out.”

The ministry warns the public not to purchase and use counterfeit products that may harm public health and stresses that medicines should only be purchased in pharmacies and with a doctor's approval. If there is a suspicion of the marketing of fake drugs and preparations or that there are side effects from their use, it should be reported to the division for enforcement and supervision by emailing [email protected]



Tags Israel Turkey health Smuggling Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by