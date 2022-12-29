The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Can computer recognize blurry objects? - study

The researchers recorded the eye movements of people attempting to recognize blurred objects and, using a computational model, simulated the resulting activities of neurons in the retina.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 15:14
COVID-19 and the human eye. Can a drug used to treat eye diseases help fight the coronavirus? (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
COVID-19 and the human eye. Can a drug used to treat eye diseases help fight the coronavirus? (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

“Seeing eye to eye” is an expression of harmony, but do different people literally see the same thing when they view the same external world? “The short answer is no,” according to Dr. Liron Gruber and Prof. Ehud Ahissar of the brain sciences department of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.  “Even the same person sees the same thing differently each time they look at it.”

They reached these conclusions after conducting a study in which they investigated intriguing discrepancies between human and computer vision that had been uncovered by Weizmann mathematicians. Those researchers, headed by Prof. Shimon Ullman of the computer science and applied mathematics department, found that a computer algorithm – no matter how clever – was much worse than humans at interpreting image fragments known as minimally recognizable configurations (MIRCs) that recognize from which objects these fragments had been derived. 

When the researchers gradually cropped or blurred the MIRCs, recognition by the computer decreased in a linear fashion, but among human participants it dropped abruptly at a certain cut-off point. Gruber realized that experiments involving MIRCs could provide a wealth of data about the workings of the human visual system. 

They said that these findings represent a new direction in the search for the neural code – that is, how information is encoded in the brain – which, unlike the ubiquitous genetic code, probably varies from one brain region to another. The findings show that the retinal code results from a dynamic process in which the brain interacts with the external reality it encounters though the senses. 

Recognizing a blurred object

Moreover, when the researchers gradually cropped or blurred the MIRCs, recognition by the computer decreased in a linear fashion, whereas among human participants it dropped abruptly at a certain cut-off point (bottom row). (credit: COURTESY WEITZMAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)Moreover, when the researchers gradually cropped or blurred the MIRCs, recognition by the computer decreased in a linear fashion, whereas among human participants it dropped abruptly at a certain cut-off point (bottom row). (credit: COURTESY WEITZMAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

They explain why it takes time to recognize a blurred object or to figure out optical illusions – for example, to spot a ‘hidden’ Dalmatian amidst black patches on a white surface: Grasping such complex images requires scanning with the eyes. Once human vision – from eye movement to neural encoding – is better understood, it may be possible to develop efficient artificial aids for the visually impaired and to teach robots to catch up with humans in recognizing objects under challenging conditions.

In an earlier study, she and Ahissar, her doctoral advisor, had already shown that contrary to the widely accepted view, the human eye doesn’t work like a camera that takes passive snapshots. In the new study, the two of them teamed up with computer scientist Ullman to put human vision to the test.

Identifying MIRCs typically takes people a relatively long time – more than two seconds, which is more than six times longer than the 300 or so milliseconds needed to recognize whole objects. The researchers recorded the eye movements of people attempting to recognize MIRCs and, using a computational model, simulated the resulting activities of neurons in the retina. These activity patterns varied not only with different eye movements; they differed depending on whether or not people managed to recognize the object in the picture. On average, recognition took four sets of scanning by the eyes of different points in the picture, and at each point, the eyes drifted locally in all directions for several hundred milliseconds, they reported.

“The eyes of different people follow different paths when viewing the same thing, and even the eyes of the same person never copy the same trajectory, so in a way, each time we look at something, it’s a one-off experience,” the Weizmann scientists added. 

The results showed that the interactions between eye movements and the object are critical to recognition. In fact, when the researchers canceled out the interactions between the objects and the eye movements – for example, by moving the pictures in step with the eyes – study participants failed to recognize the objects.

“The retina doesn’t create copies of the outside world – unlike a camera, which reproduces external patterns on film or digitally. Rather, human vision is an active process that involves interactions between the external objects and eye movements,” Ahissar explained. “The eyes of different people follow different paths when viewing the same thing, and even the eyes of the same person never copy the same trajectory, so in a way, each time we look at something, it’s a one-off experience.”

So how does the brain encode visual reality and how does this encoding result from the interactions between the eye movements and the object? “When we look at an object or scene, the light picked up by each receptor in the retina changes in intensity with every eye movement. The resultant patterns of neuronal activity can be interpreted and perhaps stored by the brain,” Gruber concluded.



Tags health scientific study Eyes Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by