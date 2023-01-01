The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Singing, especially in groups, promotes rehabilitation from strokes, study shows

Researchers have found that language function and the psychosocial well-being of patients and their families can be promoted by singing in a group.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 19:18
(photo credit: FREEPIK.COM)
(photo credit: FREEPIK.COM)

Two-fifths of stroke victims suffer from aphasia – difficulty or the inability to speak or produce written language – but they can be helped with their voices nevertheless.

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have found that language function and the psychosocial well-being of patients and their families can be promoted by singing in a group.

This group intervention provides opportunities for peer support while being simultaneously cost-effective, said postdoctoral researcher Sini-Tuuli Siponkoski. In the study, rehabilitation sessions were led by a trained music therapist and a trained choir conductor.

In half of the aphasia cases, language impairment still persists one year after the “cerebrovascular accident” (CVA). Aphasia has wide-ranging effects on the ability to function and quality of life of stroke survivors and easily leads to social isolation.

What was found in the research?

Stroke. (credit: PIXABAY)Stroke. (credit: PIXABAY)

According to the research, published in the journal Brain Communications under the title “Efficacy of a multicomponent singing intervention on communication and psychosocial functioning in chronic aphasia: a randomized controlled crossover trial,” the singing-based group rehabilitation can support communication and speech production of patients, bringing about significant improvement. “Our study is the first where caregivers participated in rehabilitation and their psychological well-being was evaluated,” said Siponkoski.

Fifty-four patients with acquired brain injury and chronic aphasia and their family caregivers were recruited for the study. At baseline, five-month and nine-month stages, patients were assessed with tests and questionnaires on communication and speech production, mood, social functioning and quality of life – family members were asked to answer with questionnaires on their caregiver burden.

Previous research has established that the ability to sing can be retained even in severe aphasia. However, the use of singing, especially choral singing, in aphasia rehabilitation has not been widely studied.

“Our study utilized a wide variety of singing elements such as choral singing, melodic intonation therapy and tablet-assisted singing training,” said doctoral researcher Anni Pitkäniemi, who was part of the team.

In melodic intonation therapy, speech production is practiced gradually by utilizing melody and rhythm to progress from singing to speech production.

In addition to speech therapy, melodic intonation therapy has been used to some extent in aphasia rehabilitation – but the therapy has typically been offered as individual therapy, thus requiring a great deal of resources. The team found that singing-based group rehabilitation should be used in healthcare as part of aphasia rehabilitation.

“In addition to training in speech production, group-based rehabilitation provides an excellent opportunity for peer support both for the patients and their families,” added Siponkoski.



Tags health Assaf Harofeh Medical Center Stroke singing Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by