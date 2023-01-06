The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Traveling far from home is good for your health- study

Those who travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report being in overall good health, a British study found.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 02:40
Amtrak train 370 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Amtrak train 370
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Traveling to a vast array of sites is associated with improved health, a new study concludes. 

But the distance of the traveler does not need to be very far, according to the research led by a UCL team. Those who travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report being in overall good health, the study found. 

The frequency with which people travel and the variety of places visited are also key factors.

The findings, which were published in peer reviewed Transport & Health, examined travel of 3,000 residents in the north of England, where citizens face worse health outcomes than the rest of England and many rural and suburban areas suffer from lack of adequate transportation. 

Respondents were asked about the level to which they feel constrained in relation to travel outside their local area, defined as more than 15 miles. Constraints included travel distance, the use of car and the use of public transport. The questions referred to general travel behavior, not trips made for specific trip purposes. 

Tel Aviv light rail train car (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/YNHOCKEY)Tel Aviv light rail train car (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/YNHOCKEY)

Self-rated health status was assessed on a 5-point scale: very good, good, fair, bad, and very bad, as possible answers to the question “How would you describe your health in general?”

Three factors contributed to self-rating social participation.  The first two variables were how often respondents met family and friends (never, less than once a year, about once a year, 2–3 times a year, about once a month, about once a week, 2–3 days a week, 5 days a week or more, and ‘I live with them’). The third variable was membership in clubs or societies (choosing one or more from: education; arts or music groups or evening classes; sports clubs, gyms, or exercise classes; and other). Memberships in other types of organizations (e.g. resident groups) were also probed, but the answers were not used in the data, as researchers inferred these memberships do not involve travelling outside the local area.

Age matters  

By analyzing participants, links between travel constraints, social participation and health were found to have more significant associations in the 55+ age group. Within this group, constraints to the number of different places people can travel to is linked to less frequent contact with friends and participation in clubs and societies.

Researchers say the results provide strong evidence of the importance of investing in medium and long-distance transport options, including well-serviced roads and access to trains and buses.

Lead author Dr Paulo Anciaes said: “We expected to find that restrictions on travel through a lack of access to suitable public transport or to a private car would be linked to residents’ perception of their health because of the lack of social participation.

“We explored the links between constraints to travel more than 15 miles from home, demographics and location and social participation in how residents perceived their own health, finding that the key variable is the number of different places people visit outside their local area. This links to more social participation and better health.”



Tags travel healthy living Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by