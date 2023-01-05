The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Feel cold and flu symptoms starting? You should eat these foods

There is not a lot that can be done to entirely prevent or eliminate the winter cold or flu, but there is one thing that can help.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 23:06
Fresh organic vegetable set of tomatoes dill and onion on white kitchen table (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Fresh organic vegetable set of tomatoes dill and onion on white kitchen table
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The weather is cooling down and, consequently, people are beginning to catch colds which lead to stuffy noses and watery eyes. There is not a lot that can be done to entirely prevent or eliminate the winter cold or flu, but there is one thing that can help: Vitamin C.

Vitamin C is an essential compound for the human body, as well as an effective antioxidant in the bloodstream. High concentrations of vitamin C can be found in fruits and vegetables as well as processed foods with added vitamins and nutritional supplements.   

Even though vitamin C cannot entirely prevent cold and flu symptoms, a growing number of recent studies show that increasing vitamin C intake at the first sign of flu symptoms can shorten the total duration of illness by half a day and reduce the severity of symptoms.  

Aside from alleviating cold and flu symptoms vitamin C also plays an important role in the production of collagen, which is necessary for the construction of connective tissues, wound healing and maintaining the appearance of smooth and healthy skin.

Here is a list of several superfoods that are rich in vitamin C and other critical nutrients: 

Shoppers buy fruits and vegetables in the market. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)Shoppers buy fruits and vegetables in the market. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Red Pepper

Red pepper is an often-overlooked source of vitamin C; just half of one pepper provides 100% of the daily recommended intake of the vitamin. What is more, red pepper contains several important antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important in maintaining ocular health. 

Tomatoes

Tomatoes can also provide large amounts of vitamin C, as long as they are consumed raw. They are also an excellent source of vitamin A which helps strengthen the immune system, as well as vitamin K which contributes to bone health.

It's no secret that citrus fruits are full of vitamin C (one orange has about 50 milligrams and a grapefruit about 40 milligrams), which functions as a very important antioxidant, which encourages the creation of white blood cells and has antiviral and disinfectant properties. 

Kiwi

Eating kiwi is one of the simplest ways to meet the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. One kiwi fruit contains 100 grams of vitamin C, which is 150% of the recommended daily intake. 

Strawberries

The strawberry is among the leading fruits in terms of the amount of vitamin C; one cup has thedaily recommended amount. This is in addition to the fact that strawberries contain a large amount of one of nature's most important antioxidants - anthocyanins. Strawberries are also an excellent source of folic acid, and they also contain other vitamins such as vitamin K and vitamins from the B vitamin family.



Tags winter health flu disease diet Nutrition Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by