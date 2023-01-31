The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 vaccine provides effective protection against Omicron pregnancy risks

Thanks to a study by University of Oxford and Hadassah researchers, a COVID-19 booster gives increased protection against increased risk of pregnancy complications due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 20:19
Vials representing the mRNA coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) are seen displayed at its booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)
Vials representing the mRNA coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) are seen displayed at its booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)

Protection against an increased risk of pregnancy complications is provided by the COVID-19 Omicron booster vaccine, according to a new study at the University of Oxford in the UK and the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The main researcher from Israel, Dr. Michal Lifshitz – a nurse researcher in the obstetrics and gynecology division at the Hadassah’s Faculty of Medicine – said that “Israel was the pioneer in calling on pregnant women to vaccinate against the pandemic, and the rate of women vaccinated with a third vaccination is among the highest in the world. We are witnessing that the rate of pregnant women in Israel who were severely ill is among the lowest in the world.”
The findings of an international collaboration led by the Oxford Maternal and Perinatal Health Institute (OMPHI) at the University of Oxford, together with researchers from Hadassah and other leading international centers, published research findings that aroused great interest in the leading journal, The Lancet. It has just been published under the title “Pregnancy outcomes and vaccine effectiveness during the period of omicron as the variant of concern, INTERCOVID-2022: a multinational, observational study.”
Researchers at 41 medical centers in 18 countries assessed the Omicran COVID-19 variant on mothers and newborns by studying 1,545 pregnant women diagnosed with the variant and 3,073 pregnant women who were not diagnosed with the infection as controls.
The study was conducted between November 27, 2021, and June 30, 2022, when Omicron was the most common strain. Vaccine effectiveness against the variant was also assessed.

The study found that infection with the Omicron variant during pregnancy is connected with increased risks of maternal illness, severe pregnancy complications, and admission to the hospital, especially among symptomatic and unvaccinated women.

Also rising is the risk of preeclampsia – a serious medical condition that usually occurs about midway through pregnancy (after 20 weeks) causing high blood pressure, protein in their urine, swelling, headaches and blurred vision. Obese/overweight women with severe symptoms were at the highest risk for maternal morbidity and severe complications.

It was also found that vaccinated women were better protected against severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications and had a low risk of admission to an intensive care unit. To prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications, women should be encouraged to fully vaccinate, preferably with a booster dose as well.

Preventing severe symptoms

In the study, mRNA vaccines were most effective in preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications, although viral-vector vaccines also provided adequate protection – for at least 10 months after the last dose – for both types of vaccine.

“We have presented robust, evidence-based information on the increased risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant during pregnancy for severe maternal complications among symptomatic and unvaccinated women,” according to Perinatal Medicine Prof. José Villar at Oxford, who co-led INTERCOVID 2022.
“Of concern is that severe symptoms of the disease occurred in four percent to seven percent of unvaccinated women diagnosed with the COVID-19 Omicron variant during pregnancy,” he said. “The study clearly indicates the need for a full vaccination course during pregnancy, preferably with a booster, to provide protection for at least 10 months following the last dose. Antenatal services worldwide should strive to include vaccination against COVID-19 in the routine care of pregnant women.”
Oxford Fetal medicine Prof. Aris Papageorghiou, who also co-led INTERCOVID 2022, concluded: “Although the Omicron variant may be less harmful than previous variants in the general population, the large proportion of unvaccinated pregnant women worldwide are still at major risk for severe illness. As it is impossible to predict who will develop severe symptoms or complications, universal full vaccination is required. Unfortunately, full vaccination coverage among pregnant women is still inadequate, even in developed countries.”


Tags health COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by