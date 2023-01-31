Protection against an increased risk of pregnancy complications is provided by the COVID-19 Omicron booster vaccine, according to a new study at the University of Oxford in the UK and the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“Israel was the pioneer in calling on pregnant women to vaccinate against the pandemic, and the rate of women vaccinated with a third vaccination is among the highest in the world.

We are witnessing that the rate of pregnant women in Israel who were severely ill is among the lowest in the world.”

Researchers at 41 medical centers in 18 countries assessed the Omicran COVID-19 variant on mothers and newborns by studying 1,545 pregnant women diagnosed with the variant and 3,073 pregnant women who were not diagnosed with the infection as controls.

The main researcher from Israel, Dr. Michal Lifshitz – a nurse researcher in the obstetrics and gynecology division at the Hadassah’s Faculty of Medicine – said thatThe findings of an international collaboration led by the Oxford Maternal and Perinatal Health Institute (OMPHI) at the University of Oxford, together with researchers from Hadassah and other leading international centers, published research findings that aroused great interest in the leading journal, The Lancet. It has just been published under the title “Pregnancy outcomes and vaccine effectiveness during the period of omicron as the variant of concern, INTERCOVID-2022: a multinational, observational study.”The study was conducted between November 27, 2021, and June 30, 2022, when Omicron was the most common strain. Vaccine effectiveness against the variant was also assessed.

The study found that infection with the Omicron variant during pregnancy is connected with increased risks of maternal illness, severe pregnancy complications, and admission to the hospital, especially among symptomatic and unvaccinated women.

Also rising is the risk of preeclampsia – a serious medical condition that usually occurs about midway through pregnancy (after 20 weeks) causing high blood pressure, protein in their urine, swelling, headaches and blurred vision. Obese/overweight women with severe symptoms were at the highest risk for maternal morbidity and severe complications.

Preventing severe symptoms

It was also found that vaccinated women were better protected against severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications and had a low risk of admission to an intensive care unit. To prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications, women should be encouraged to fully vaccinate, preferably with a booster dose as well.

In the study, mRNA vaccines were most effective in preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications, although viral-vector vaccines also provided adequate protection – for at least 10 months after the last dose – for both types of vaccine.

“Of concern is that severe symptoms of the disease occurred in four percent to seven percent of unvaccinated women diagnosed with the COVID-19 Omicron variant during pregnancy,”