The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

First responders in Turkey treat trauma, mental wounds after earthquake

United Hatzalah volunteer and Psychotruama specialist Sophie Donio explains how best to help a person experiencing a traumatic event and minimize the likelihood of developing PTSD.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 09:31
Various Israeli rescue missions are on the ground in Turkey to help the search and rescue efforts after thousands were killed and injured in a deadly earthquake, February 8, 2023. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Various Israeli rescue missions are on the ground in Turkey to help the search and rescue efforts after thousands were killed and injured in a deadly earthquake, February 8, 2023.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

GAZIANTEP, TURKEY - Emergency services not only need to contend with physical injuries when responding to Monday’s deadly earthquake in Turkey, but they also need to treat victims’ trauma and mental wounds.

United Hatzalah volunteer and Psychotruama specialist Sophie Donio, who is currently working on the rescue mission in Turkey explained to The Jerusalem Post that trauma can be induced by experiencing or seeing something terrible and unexpected. However, everyone will react in different ways and not everyone will have trauma induced by the same event.

In the immediate term, sufferers of trauma might freeze in place and become unresponsive in a dangerous place, or might not be in the state of mind to seek medical attention or shelter from the elements.

In the long term, the experience can manifest into post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Those suffering from PTSD might have short patience, develop addictions, heightened wariness, and depression. All these may damage and disrupt their relationships.

The sooner that trauma is treated, the less chance there is of developing PTSD.

A man reacts in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI) A man reacts in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

“The main idea for treating trauma is to have people who are frozen, not responding, and bring them back to reality,” said Donio, who is also a therapist in civilian life.

How can a person be brought back to reality during a traumatic event?

This is done in four ways.  First, the specialists and responders ensure that the victims don’t feel alone by talking to them.

Those that are unresponsive verbally can be helped break free from the moment they’re trapped in by providing them with small tasks to make them feel as if they’re helping, such as bringing another person a bottle of water.

Sometimes victims may be overwhelmed by their feelings, so asking them questions to prompt them to think rationally might help. A responder can ask them how many people were with them in the house to push them to take stock.

Lastly, those that are confused need to be made to understand that the event is over. Building a personal connection and allowing them to talk is important as it will allow them to feel safe.

As aftershocks still shake the region, responders like United Hatzalah and IsraAID will face a great challenge in healing these wounds.

IsraAID’s core investigation team came with United Hatzalah to make initial assessments for long-term aid.

According to Shachar May, in addition to water and hygiene kits, they’ve also brought a social worker and resilience kits. These kits include stress relief activities, books, games, and stress balls.

“One of the things we’ve found most effective in disasters is providing support to women and children,” said May.



Tags Turkey earthquake trauma united hatzalah Mental Health PTSD Assuta Health natural disaster
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by