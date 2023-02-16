Israel cancels almost all of its COVID-19 mask-wearing requirements

Although over 420 Israelis tested on Wednesday were found positive for Omicron, 4,868 have active cases, 57 are hospitalized in serious condition and 10 died of COVID-19 last week, the Health Ministry has canceled the obligation to wear masks in medical and geriatric institutions.

This ends most of the requirements involving the pandemic that began over three years ago, including the obligation to present a corona test to visitors at the entrance institutions, starting on Thursday, February 16.

The obligation of home isolation for those confirmed for COVID-19 continues until May 15, as does the obligation to wear a mask on the way to an isolation place (relevant only for verified) continues.

The ministry still recommends that populations at risk, including those aged 65 and over and those of any age with chronic diseases wear masks in closed spaces to protect themselves.

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

What is the current state of COVID-19 in Israel?

In the past week, 15 Israelis died while infected with COVID-19, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 12,242. There were 91 serious cases on Tuesday and 323 infected people in hospitals.

The ministry stopped requiring the wearing of masks indoors last April except for general, psychiatric and geriatric hospitals and institutions.

The number of people going for COVID-19 boosters has declined substantially even though they are available at health fund clinics, but the ministry has not yet decided whether it would offer annual shots to boost protection as the effects of previous shots wear off.