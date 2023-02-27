The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Pregnant women hospitalized because of COVID-19 had secret advantage - study

A new Haddash study revealed advantages found for pregnant women who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the ICU, requiring them to give birth before the condition deteriorated.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 19:25
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)

There is an advantage to pregnant women who are hospitalized in an intensive care unit because of a COVID-19 infection, to give birth before their condition deteriorates to the point where they need ventilation, a new study has found.

The research was led at the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem by Prof. Yehuda Ginosar, director of the maternal and child anesthesia unit, and has just been published in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine under the title “Outcome predictors and patient progress following delivery in pregnant and postpartum patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonitis in intensive care units in Israel (OB-COVICU): a nationwide cohort study.”

The world of medicine faced many questions and dilemmas regarding the treatment of people infected with the new coronavirus, especially at the beginning, when there was no prior information and no protocol that provided answers and methods of action.

“During the epidemic, especially when the Delta variant arrived, we recognized that the course of the disease in pregnant women is more severe than in non-pregnant women,” explained Ginosar. “The number of pregnant women who came to hospitalization in intensive care units and needed supportive care was greater than the number of women who came to intensive care and were not pregnant.”

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnancy in the ICU

The arrival at the intensive care unit of pregnant women with the virus raised many questions in the clinical aspect and how to treat them, and one of the big questions was whether it was worth it for them to give birth and whether that would improve their condition or worsen it, Ginosar continued.

“During pregnancy, pressure occurs on the diaphragm and the lungs and we know that childbirth will lower the abdominal pressure and thus the patient’s lung functions may improve,” he said. “On the other hand, we know that in the first days after birth there is an increase in blood volume and, in women suffering from cardiac damage, this may cause heart failure. The COVID-19 patients who were in serious condition also suffered from impaired cardiac function and this raised concerns that because of the birth their condition would worsen.”
Working with Dr. Elena Fatnic, a senior physician in the hospital’s anesthesiology department, and Prof. Vernon Van Heerden, the director of its intensive care unit, Ginosar launched the study for which almost all Israeli hospitals in Israel were also recruited.
“For two years, we examined the condition of all pregnant women hospitalized in intensive care units due to the coronavirus and followed their condition throughout the days of hospitalization in intensive care,” recalled Ginosar.“After collecting all the data, we focused especially on the period of five days before the birth and 10 days after delivery,” he said.

“After analyzing all the data, we saw a clear distribution between the groups of women. The day of birth was a turning point that differentiated among the women. The condition of those who were ventilated or had indicators that they were about to be attached to a respirator became more serious after giving birth, compared to the women who were hospitalized in intensive care only with supportive care and were not close to the need for ventilation and who improved very quickly after the birth.

“Our findings prove unequivocally when we must intervene” he concluded. “When a pregnant woman comes to the intensive care unit with acute pneumonia due to the coronavirus and her blood-oxygenation level does not improve despite the supportive treatment, delivering the baby as soon as possible – usually by cesarean section – should be seriously considered, rather than waiting for her condition to deteriorate until she urgently has to be ventilated.
“We hope our research will help many medical teams make decisions regarding the treatment of pregnant women all over the world who have been infected by the virus.” 


Tags health women of israel pregnant Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by