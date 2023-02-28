The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Dr. Mike to host Ben-Gurion University event celebrating medical science innovation

The third annual “Celebrating the Remarkable 3: Pioneering Medical Science” is set for April 23 with celebrity physician Mike Varshavski virtually hosting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 02:07
Dr. Mike Varshavski (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Mike Varshavski
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Mike Varshavski, the celebrity physician known as Dr. Mike, is slated to host an upcoming Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) virtual event. 

The third annual “Celebrating the Remarkable 3: Pioneering Medical Science” is set for April 23. According to the university, the event will showcase latest innovative breakthroughs in the fields of 3D printed science, cancer research, biomedical engineering, and more.  Attendees will also get acquainted with how BGU uses 21st century medical techniques to train the Negev desert region’s science leaders of tomorrow.

Dr. Mike expressed excitement about hosting the event. 

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). (credit: AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY)Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). (credit: AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY)

“In strong alignment with the institution’s namesake, Ben-Gurion University is a true pioneer," he said. "The University ignites breakthroughs in fields ranging from cancer research to biomedical engineering and much more, all while training the next generation of medical science professionals who will leverage that cutting-edge research in their indispensable work. As a medical professional from the Millennial generation, I understand the urgency of this mission for the vitality of our collective future — and I’m eager to partner with Americans for Ben-Gurion University to raise greater awareness about it.”

Who is Dr. Mike? 

Dr. Mike Varshavski, whose family immigrated to the United States from Russia when he was 5, has been featured on BuzzFeed and in People magazine’s 2015 issue of The Sexiest Man Alive. The 33-year-old has a YouTube channel that provides medically themed educational entertainment and has amassed more than four million followers on Instagram. 

In 2019, he made headlines after administering emergency treatment to a 26-year-old Birthright participant who was having an acute allergic reaction about two hours after takeoff to Israel, Ynet reported. Flight attendants asked whether there was a doctor aboard, according to the report. Varshavski participated in Birthright himself 10 years prior. 



