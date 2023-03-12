The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli CAR-T cancer treatment could be administered out-patient - first in world

The therapy was developed at Hadassah to treat Multiple Myeloma, AL Amyloidosis and other BCMA-positive malignancies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 17:47
Prof. Polina Stepensky at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit in February 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prof. Polina Stepensky at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit in February 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An Israeli cancer treatment is en route to becoming the world's first and only out-patient CAR-T for Multiple Myeloma, AL Amyloidosis and other BCMA-positive malignancies.

CAR-T therapy is a treatment in which a patient's T-cells are altered in the lab to attack cancer cells. Myeloma, AL Amyloidosis and BCMA-positive malignancies are all types of blood cancers. The first two are generally found in the bone marrow.

Prof. Polina Stepensky, Dr. Shlomit Kfir-Erenfeld and Dr. Nathalie Asherie of the Bone Marrow Transplantation Department of Hadassah in collaboration with Prof. Cyrille J. Cohen of Bar-Ilan University developed the CAR-T treatment for myeloma. At the end of last year, California-headquartered Immix Biopharma in-licensed the therapy, known as NXC-201, from Hadassah at $20 million in license fees and future milestone payments. It also agreed to sponsor ongoing clinical research and development at Hadassah for more than $12 million over the next four years.

NXC-201 has shown an 85% overall response rate and 71% complete response/stringent complete response at the therapeutic dose from the first 20 patients in an ongoing phase 1b relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma ongoing clinical trial.

The treatment, according to Stepensky, can prolong and significantly improve the quality of lives of people suffering from myeloma. 

Prof. Polina Stepensky at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit in February 2023. (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Prof. Polina Stepensky at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit in February 2023. (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"The idea of CAR-T treatment was born in Israel in the 1980s but was implemented mainly in the United States," Stepensky explained. "In the States, they developed a treatment for lymphoma. Here in Israel, we developed our treatment for myeloma. China is the only other country where this treatment is available at all."

While Israel typically licenses such treatments from the United States, CAR-T is very expensive and not easily accessible. In the US, it can cost as much as $400,000 for a patient to receive this life-saving treatment. "This is why it was so important for us to develop something in Israel. Not only was it not always available, but it was costly," Stepensky said. 

Funded by Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America, Stepensky led the charge to change the situation for her patients. As such, all the research, clinical trials and production in a certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility are done at Hadassah. So far, nearly 70 patients have received the treatment.

"For our patients, it gives them another chance at life," Stepensky said. 

She added that she has a lot of hope for the work that will be done in California.

"Now, they are going to start clinical trials in the US, and we really hope the results will be the same as ours in Israel," Stepensky explained. "Then, we can submit the treatment for final approval by the Food & Drug Administration, FDA. After that, the European Medicines Agency usually follows."

This article was written in cooperation with Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America.



Tags cancer hadassah hospital research Women Leaders Summit 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by