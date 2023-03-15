The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

New discovery could help high-risk COVID19 patients- study

UVA scientists say a drug used to lower blood sugar levels shows potential in fighting severe cases of COVID-19, especially for people with obesity and diabetes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 01:56

Updated: MARCH 15, 2023 01:57
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Researchers may have found a new treatment to prevent severe COVID-19 in patients at greater risk.

University of Virginia scientists say a drug used to lower blood sugar levels shows potential in fighting severe cases of COVID-19, especially for people with obesity and diabetes, conditions that can increase the severity of post-COVID infection. The researchers said that a new treatment option for those who are high-risk that does not cause a spike in blood sugar is pressing.

The new findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal ScienceImmunology, indicate that a second-generation insulin-sensitizing drug called MSDC-0206K could be the solution for those patients, protecting them from inflammation and dangerous glucose levels, which can spike from coronavirus. The drug would be in the form of a pill, not a vaccine.  

“Our work has uncovered a metabolic pathway that concurrently modulates COVID-19 inflammation, lung recovery and host metabolic health, and suggests a potentially viable therapeutic agent that may be combined with existing anti-viral agents to treat severe COVID-19 in patients with underlying metabolic disease," said Jie Sun, Ph.D. and professor at the UVA School of Medicine. "We are hoping this study could spur strong interests for clinical trials to prevent or treat severe viral infections including COVID-19 in diabetic and/or obese individuals using a second-generation insulin sensitizer.”

A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)

How would the pill prevent severe COVID-19?

When tested on mice, the new approach “synergized” with the antiviral component of COVID treatment Paxlovid, nirmatrelvir.

Sun explained that the therapy targets the carrier of fuel to mitochondria, the powerhouses of our cells, adding that reducing the activity of this carrier protected obese lab mice from severe illness brought on by influenza and COVID-19. 

“We know that steroids are effective in severe COVID-19, but these drugs have side effects like elevated blood glucose that make their use more complicated in obese and diabetic patients,” said study co-author Jeffrey Sturek, MD, Ph.D., a UVA pulmonary and critical care physician-scientist specializing in COVID-19 disease. “The really exciting part about this pathway is the ability to treat both inflammation as well as altered glucose metabolism.”

What about humans?

Testing done on human lung samples was equally promising, the researchers said, but follow-up research is still necessary. A clinical trial testing the drug in human patients with COVID-19 is planned. 

Even with more research needed, UVA scientists expressed hope that their findings could greatly benefit people at high risk for severe COVID-19.

“Diabetes increases COVID-19 severity, and, conversely, COVID-19 can lead to blood glucose rise,” Sun said. “Our work suggests that we can use a second-generation Thiazolidinedione drug to break the network of SARS-CoV-2 infection, hyperglycemia [blood glucose rise] and hyper-inflammation, all factors known to drive COVID-19 pathophysiology.”



Tags science diabetes Assuta Health covid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by