Amid rockets, Israel's ERAN opens new mental health hotline for olim

Those who need help in their native language can dial *3201 or visit https://www.eran.org.il/helpline-for-olim-heb/.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 08:32
Israel's Aliyah and Integration Ministry has opened a new emergency mental health hotline for olim (immigrants) in cooperation with ERAN, following the recent rocket attacks in the North.

The hotline is available over WhatsApp messaging and over the phone and can provide anonymous professional help in Russian, French, Spanish, English and Amharic.

What is ERAN, Israel's emotional first aid hotline?

ERAN is Israel's largest mental health hotline and has been operating for decades. 

Though it has been running for over 50 years, it saw tremendous increases in usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a huge spike in calls in 2021 and onward.

Depression in children and teens is on the rise, how can we help them? (credit: PEXELS) Depression in children and teens is on the rise, how can we help them? (credit: PEXELS)

Recently, however, the organization has taken steps to help out immigrants by making its services available in multiple languages.



