The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Pfizer pouring COVID profits into cancer battle, CEO Bourla says

The COVID products drove Pfizer's revenue to record levels, topping $100 billion in 2022 and $80 billion in 2021.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 11, 2023 20:13

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 20:16
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Pfizer Inc PFE.N is pouring the windfall profits from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment into developing products to battle cancer, most notably in its $43 billion purchase of Seagen Inc SGEN.O, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a Reuters newsmaker event on Thursday.

"Pfizer is giving all the profits that we made from COVID in '21 and '22 and what we will make in '23 to acquire technology and products that we believe will allow us to battle cancer," he said, calling the effort the drugmaker's "next moonshot."

The COVID products drove Pfizer's revenue to record levels, topping $100 billion in 2022 and $80 billion in 2021.

Dr. Albert Bourla at the King David Hotel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Dr. Albert Bourla at the King David Hotel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Shifting the drugmaker's focus

Bourla is looking to shift the drugmaker's focus from the COVID-19 vaccines and treatment that put the company at the forefront of the pandemic response and led to a once-in-a-lifetime surge in revenue.

The company is in the midst of a steep but expected fall in COVID product sales and is also preparing for declining revenue in coming years for some of its top-selling drugs as they begin to face competition from cheap generics.

As a result, investors are looking for Pfizer to produce new blockbuster drugs that can pull in billions every year, either from the company's own pipeline of medicines in development or through deals.

Bourla has already overseen a string of acquisitions to bolster Pfizer's drug pipeline, headlined by the $43 billion deal for Seagen, which makes complex targeted cancer therapies.

Pfizer's other recent deals include its purchase of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, maker of a migraine prevention treatment, for $11.6 billion, a $6.7 billion buyout of ulcerative colitis drug developer Arena Pharmaceuticals, and a $5.4 billion deal for Global Blood Therapeutics with its focus on treating sickle cell disease.

Bourla led Pfizer as the New York-based drugmaker raced alongside German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE to develop a vaccine for COVID as much of the world locked down in 2020. The company also developed Paxlovid, a life-saving antiviral treatment for the disease.

The U.S. government will end the COVID Public Health Emergency on Thursday that allowed millions of Americans to receive vaccines, tests and treatments at no cost.

Pfizer and other COVID vaccine makers expect to sell the next round of booster shots on the commercial market rather than directly to the federal government as they had previously.

Pfizer has said it expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID shot to about $110 to $130 per dose this year.



Tags health cancer COVID-19 Pfizer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by