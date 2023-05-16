The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Child aged 6 in serious condition after choking on jelly bean

At the end of the initial treatment, the child was stabilized and transferred to the pediatric intensive care.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:34
Jelly beans. (photo credit: Assuta Ashdod)
A six-year-old boy has been hospitalized at Assuta Ashdod Hospital since Saturday in serious condition after choking on a jelly bean.

While walking with his mother in Ashdod and eating the candies, he suddenly coughed and choked on one and lost consciousness. Passersby called Magen David Adom medics who were unable to remove the foreign object but they rushed him and his mother to the hospital’s pediatric emergency room. 

At the end of the initial treatment, the child was stabilized and transferred to the pediatric intensive care department where he was anesthetized and respirated. 

“This is a very unfortunate case that can happen to any child,” said Dr. Noa Rosenfeld, director of pediatric intensive care. "In the coming days, we will know how severe the complications are. Unfortunately, this is not the first case in which we must provide lifesaving medical care to a child who chokes on candy or other foreign objects. One should avoid giving candies, especially if they are hard, and never leave them alone with the candy. "

Last month, at the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa, a two-year-old toddler died after choking on a gumdrop and being hospitalized in intensive care. 

According to data from Beterem (Safe Kids Israel), in the last five years, some 50 children died as a result of choking on foreign objects. Two-thirds were under the age of four and six were toddlers under the age of one year.Beterem director Orly Silbinger said that choking is the third-most-common cause of death in babies and young children. Because their respiratory system is not developed enough, they have difficulty coughing out food that goes down the wrong way.

Baby swallows magnet piece

Meanwhile, a nine-month-old child in Ra’anana swallowed a piece of a refrigerator magnet that he was playing with.

His mother suddenly saw a small piece with sharp edges had remained and that he had a cut on his tongue. He was able to nurse, but then he vomited and his parents realized something was wrong. They rushed him to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. There, doctors found in an X-ray a foreign object at the top of his esophagus. In the operating room, the foreign object was removed gently with an endoscope. 

The parents said they had had the heavy, strong magnet for eight years and never dreamed it would endanger their child. 



