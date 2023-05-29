The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Vapes may have dangerous 'Nice Guy' drugs, THC - Israeli Health Ministry

Synthetic drugs called ADB-BUTINACA and MDMB-4en-Pinaca, part of the Nice Guy “family” of synthetic drugs, have been identified in these products, Israel's Health Ministry said.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 29, 2023 15:37
A person is seen vaping (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

E-cigarettes sold in kiosks, on social networks, and on the Internet can have filler liquids including “Nice Guy” and the psychoactive drug THC, Israel's Health Ministry warned in its second official warning about electric cigarettes containing substances that could endanger public health.

Synthetic drugs called ADB-BUTINACA and MDMB-4en-Pinaca, both part of the Nice Guy “family” of synthetic drugs, have been identified in these products. According to experts, they are illegal, highly dangerous, powerful, and addictive and caused the deaths of adolescents and the hospitalization of many others in countries around the world. 

They may also trigger mental and physical effects, including psychotic mental disorders, psychosis, anxiety, and panic attacks; severe effects on the brain including cerebral edema; kidney damage; heart damage; and bleeding in the digestive system. Since the risk of consuming the drug is already high, mixing “Nice Guy” drugs in e-cigarette liquids may significantly increase the risk of using the drug, since this causes higher doses of the toxic substance to be absorbed, the ministry warned. 

What did Israel's Health Ministry warn about vaping?

It stated that tobacco is dangerous to health and emphasizes that all tobacco products should be avoided. However, the ministry is especially worried about vaping products that contain refill liquids and dangerous substances in them including “Nice Guy” and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis. These are officially recognized by the Israeli authorities as dangerous drugs and prohibited for use – but due to the lack of enforcement, they are easily available. 

E-cigarettes may also contain the fatty E vitamin, tocopherol, whose uncontrolled use can lead to severe lung damage and has even killed people in the US.

E-cigarette. (credit: PXHERE) E-cigarette. (credit: PXHERE)

These products marketed under the names “RM PREMIUM,” “Snoop Dogg” and “Fume ORJOY” are sold against the law. Another electronic cigarette is marketed without labeling. Samples were tested at the toxicological laboratory at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. 

Nicotine – the active substance in tobacco products such as conventional cigarettes and cigars – can speed up the heart rate and raise blood pressure. The ministry concluded by asking that anyone who has identified such products, purchased them or been harmed by their use to contact its department for enforcement and supervision through the Kol Habriut hotline (5400*) or by email at modiin@moh.gov.il.

Meanwhile, the Israel Cancer Association (ICA) has launched yet another media campaign against vaping, to mark World No-Smoking Day on May 31. Those involved, including actresses Ruslana Rodina and Ravid Ronen, donated their time for the effort. 



