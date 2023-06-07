The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Five reasons the level of fat in your blood is high, and five ways to lower it

High blood cholesterol levels are becoming more and more common in people, for various reasons. Here are some factors you've probably never thought of, and which you can change.

By DR. DALIT DRAIMAN MEDINA/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 13:18
Heart attack (Illustrative) (photo credit: FLICKR)
Heart attack (Illustrative)
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Have you recently had your blood lipids tested? Maybe your doctor told you that the level of LDL, or "bad" cholesterol is too high? Were you offered medication to lower cholesterol? 

it is important that you know that several factors can cause an increase in cholesterol levels.

These reasons aren't well known, so it is important for you to know them and receive treatment if they are relevant to you. 

Infections

Many studies have shown a connection between bacterial infections such as Helicobacter pylori, and viral infections like herpes and CMV to high levels of blood lipids. For example, Helicobacter pylori infection leads to high levels of total cholesterol and LDL. 

How are infections connected to high levels of blood lipids? There's evidence that infections change the metabolism of the lipids in the cells. And, there is evidence that LDL has a role in protecting against infections. Research has shown that mice with very high levels of LDL were protected from infections such as Helicobacter pylori.

Pathology in the digestive system

When the intestinal barrier is damaged, substances produced by intestinal bacteria are called lipopolysaccharides, an unwanted substance that can penetrate the bloodstream. 

These can cause an immune system reaction which leads to an increase in LDL.

Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid hormones affect the metabolism of fats. Studies show that people with hypothyroidism have high levels of total LDL cholesterol, and others have shown that treating hypothyroidism leads to a decrease in the general cholesterol level and LDL.

How is LDL connected to the immune response?

It turns out that its particles can bind to lipopolysaccharides and remove them from the bloodstream. And, studies show that when there is an increase in lipopolysaccharides in the blood there's also an increase in LDL particles.

Environmental toxins

Environmental toxins are probably the factor that is the least thought of as causing an increase in LDL. However, studies have shown that mercury poisoning can lead to an increase in cholesterol. Another toxin that can lead to an increase in lipid levels is bisphenol A, with research showing that rabbits injected with bisphenol A developed increased blood lipids and heart disease.

In addition to these substances, it is certainly possible that other substances such as pesticides and chemical substances which mimic estrogen can also cause similar problems with blood lipids.

Times of mental or physical stress

it is known that Cushing's disease - in which there's an oversecretion of cortisol hormone - increases the number of blood lipids. Cushing's is an extreme condition, but what about people who are in a state of constant stress? Even in stressful situations, there is an increase in cortisol which, although more moderate, will still have similar effects on blood lipids.

How can you lower your blood lipid levels?

Eat a healthy diet, exercise, make sure your thyroid is balanced, check that you don't have any infections, be aware of intestinal blockages and problems, manage your stress with deep breathing, meditation, or yoga; avoid exposure to environmental toxins.

Dr. Dalit Draiman Medina is an expert in family medicine along with integrative and functional medicine.



Tags health disease cholesterol Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by