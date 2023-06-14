The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Australian martial artist dies for 28 minutes before coming back to life

An Australian taekwondo instructor died for 28 minutes after suffering a heart attack at a basketball game. He describes his out-of-body experience and urges others to learn CPR.

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 09:36
Illustrative: When Phill Zdybel was dead, he described it as if his brain was still alive and he was able to see everything as a bystander. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative: When Phill Zdybel was dead, he described it as if his brain was still alive and he was able to see everything as a bystander.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Phill Zdybel, 57, from Geelong, Victoria, Australia, claimed to have had an "out-of-body" experience when he briefly died and described what it felt like to float above his own body.

The Australian taekwondo instructor died for 28 minutes after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a basketball game last November – only to come back to life.

"I'm a miracle man," Zdybel told the Geelong Advertiser. "No one would have found me."

After that, Zdybel was rushed to the hospital and was unconscious for three days while recovering from the incident and from surgery to insert a stent into his heart.

When he woke up, he found out that for 28 minutes, he had been clinically dead.

An artistic illustration of a soul leaving the human body. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An artistic illustration of a soul leaving the human body. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Later, the taekwondo instructor credited his recovery in part to his fitness and positive attitude.

"Alive, Out or Dead, it's all about your mindset that's going to keep you going," Zdybel said in a Facebook post. "In my book, there is only one key element and that is hard physical training, but each to their own."

The martial artist added that his close brush with death changed his perspective on life – it even led him to reconsider his decision to retire from taekwondo.

"All the little things we worry about are not worth worrying about," Zdybel said after competing in a tournament with his son, according to the Mirror. "Don't let anyone tell you you can't do anything."

"It's like I was just standing there watching a movie or watching it all as a bystander."

Phill Zdybel describing his out-of-body experience

No light at the end of the tunnel: What did Phill Zdybel see when he died?

In an interview with the Today Show Australia, he was asked whether, upon death, he saw the afterlife.

"No, no lights at the end of the tunnel, no angles, nothing like that," Zdybel said, saying that he has described what happened to him as an "out-of-body" experience.

"It's like I was just standing there watching a movie or watching it all as a bystander," he explained. "Your brain is still alive, it's still functioning, so that could have been my subconscious. I could have been aware of what was happening and not able to communicate it across. It could have been a lot of things. I could have been just out of body, standing there, directing everyone, I really don't really know."

However, he added that he could still see it all in his mind. 

"I can see Josh on the phone with Triple-0 [the Australian emergency services number] and I'm saying, 'What are you doing on the phone, mate? Get off your phone, you're always on it," he recalled. "I can sorta see the nurse rushing over, but I'm not floating, I'm standing, watching... They've got the defibrillator, and all the ambos [ambulances] are here and so good, I can go and leave it up to  them, they can take care of it – not realizing it was me."

Now, Zdybel hopes his story will inspire others and help encourage people to become CPR certified since this can save lives.

"It's so important that people learn CPR," he told the Today Show Australia.

Around 356,000 people in the US alone go into cardiac arrest every year, either at home or in public, and 90% of those cases are fatal, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation.

Israel is one of the few countries in the world where heart attacks are the second leading cause of death after cancer, while it is the leading cause of death in most other countries.



Tags sports australia death heart Heart attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by