The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Gender affirming surgery performed for first time in northern Israel

The Galilee Medical Center conducted the gender affirming surgeries in collaboration with the Sheba Medical Center.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2023 14:30
Medical staff at Galilee Medical Center after completing three gender affirmation surgeries. (photo credit: RONI ALBERT)
Medical staff at Galilee Medical Center after completing three gender affirmation surgeries.
(photo credit: RONI ALBERT)

Three gender affirming surgeries were performed at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for the first time, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

The surgeries took place under the leadership of Prof. Loren Schechter, an American expert, and as a collaboration between the Galilee Medical Center and the Sheba Medical Center.

Sheba Medical Center is the only medical center in Israel currently authorized to perform gender affirming surgeries, although the Galilee Medical Center is expected to become authorized to do such surgeries in the coming months, subject to the approval of the Health Ministry.

The patients were hospitalized in the Women's Department of the hospital after the surgery and were doing well.

Schechter was joined in the surgeries by plastic surgery specialist and director of gender affirming surgeries Dr. Alon Liran of Sheba Medical Center, plastic surgery specialist Dr. Tal Konfino of Sheba Medical Center, operating room nurse Aviv Ben Yehuda of Sheba Medical Center, director of the uro-gynecology unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center Dr. Revital Arbel, and the medical staff of the Galilee Medical Center, including doctors from the obstetrics and gynecology department and the plastic surgery unit.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and supporters participate in a protest march in support of the transgender community, in Tel Aviv on July 22, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Members of the LGBTQ+ community and supporters participate in a protest march in support of the transgender community, in Tel Aviv on July 22, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Among the staff from the Galilee Medical Center were the director of the Women and Maternity Department, Prof. Lior Levenstein, as well as Dr. Amin Abu Jabal, Dr. Orin Tal, and Dr. Susana Mustafa-Mikhail.

"We've had a very exciting week, during which three gender affirming surgeries were performed for the first time in the northern region," said Levenstein. "This is great news for female patients, who in the past had to wait years for this surgery, or undergo it abroad. I am happy that the surgeries were conducted in collaboration with one of the greatest international experts in this field and look forward to continued collaboration with the Sheba Medical Center. In my view, it is very important to be able to offer this service in another medical center in Israel, and not only in the central area, so that the service will be more accessible, and thus women living in the north will be able to receive it near their homes."

Multidisciplinary team for gender affirming surgeries established at Galilee Medical Center

A multidisciplinary team was established at the medical center, including psychiatrists, a social worker, an endocrinologist, and plastic surgeons in order to provide the necessary services for patients undergoing this type of surgery.

"After Sheba became a unique national center for gender affirming treatment, and after we established a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary clinic, which enables the entire range of treatment for gender affirmation, we are trying to create additional centers where it will be possible to receive the full range of treatments," said Liran. "We are happy that the Galilee Medical Center picked up the gauntlet and got involved in the task, with the full support of the expert teams from Sheba, who provide training, education, and technical assistance to the surgical team and the treatment team in the department. We see the success of the project and the accessibility of treatment to the periphery as a significant contribution for the trans community."

The director of the Galilee Medical Center, Prof. Mas'ad Barhoum, stated "We engraved on our flag the words 'person to person - a person', while providing professional and humane medicine, regardless of religion, race or gender, and without judgment, criticism or discrimination. The three surgeries were performed by us as part of an extraordinary marathon, which included wonderful cooperation between our teams and experts at the highest levels. I would like to thank the Sheba Medical Center, its head, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, and Prof. Loren Shechter, for the important cooperation."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by