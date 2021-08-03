Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz released a series of new policies and steps to make the health system in Israel more accessible for the transgender community, at a press conference at Sheba Medical Center - Tel Hashomer on Tuesday.

The transgender community in Israel faces many difficulties when interacting with the healthcare system, with 55-60% of the transgender community avoiding receiving medical care, according to a report published earlier this year by the Nir Katz Center of the Agudah – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

Some 64% of the transgender community reported negative or discriminatory treatment by medical staff and 40% reported that medical staff refused to treat them because of their gender identity, according to a report by Dr. Sigal Goldin and the Levinsky Clinic of the Tel Aviv District Health Office published last year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Some 36% of the transgender community reported dealing with verbal abuse and 8% reported physical violence against them at healthcare centers.

Access to sex reassignment surgery is also limited in Israel, with transgender Israelis needing to wait four years or even longer before being able to undergo the surgery. "This is a medical procedure in all respects. The surgeries are not cosmetic, these are both life-changing and life-saving surgeries," said Horowitz, promising that the Health Ministry would increase the number of surgeries and make the surgery more available in Israel.

Sex reassignment surgery in Israel is carried out at Sheba. The Gender Reassignment Board sits at the medical center as well.

Horowitz announced that medical staff will also be trained to better interact with the LGBTQ+ community and its needs.

Some NIS 90 million has been set aside for the needs of LGBTQ+ community in Israel in the state budget that was approved by the cabinet on Monday.

"For too long, the state has looked away from this community, closed and sealed its eyes and ears. This block has pushed many members of the community to the margins of the society, to a life in difficult conditions and to the street," said Horowitz. "The difficulties faced by the transgender community are exclusion, rejection. There are almost no transgender people who have not experienced curses and physical violence, horrifying as it may sound, this is routine in the trans community, LGBTQ-phobia has a price."

"This isn't just another ordinary struggle, it is a struggle to be who you are, a struggle for freedom, a struggle for life," added Horowitz. "As elected officials and as a state our moral duty is to allow every person to live their lives as they choose."

Despite the press conference focusing on the transgender community and the fact that the community is often overlooked and ignored, the questions asked by journalists afterwards focused solely on coronavirus regulations, without addressing the transgender community or the steps announced by the health minister.

The Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery welcomed the announcement by Horowitz, saying "The surgeries, alongside the aesthetic treatments, are essential for those who need sex reassignment in order to live in harmony with the new identity and most of them have encountered bureaucratic complications up until now."

The Society stressed that any improvements, including expanding the availability of surgery, should be implemented alongside strict training such as that conducted by the society, in order to prevent any risk to life.

Some 23.5% of the cases of transphobia reported in 2020 to the Nir Katz Center of the Agudah – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel - were related to transphobia, discrimination and difficulty to exercise rights in the health system.

About 40% of transgender people have attempted suicide at least once in their life, according to the Health Ministry. Earlier this year, amid policy changes intended to make the mental health system in Israel more accessible for the transgender community, the Health Ministry stopped defining being transgender as a mental disorder, changing the medical definition from "gender identity disorder" to "gender incongruence."