The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Doctors return to work under labor court order

The Bat Yam Labor Court ordered doctors to return to work at the Health Ministry’s request.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 25, 2023 18:34
DOCTORS ON their way into an emergency room: A growing shortage of doctors threatens to become a major problem in the Jewish state. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
DOCTORS ON their way into an emergency room: A growing shortage of doctors threatens to become a major problem in the Jewish state.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Furious over the passage of the “Reasonableness Law” by the coalition on Monday, the Israel Medical Association – which insists that the change will cause severe harm to the practice of medicine – instituted a strike on a reduced Shabbat schedule in most hospitals and clinics around the country but continued to treat urgent cases. 

However, at 3 pm, the Bat Yam Labor Court acceded to the Health Ministry’s request and ordered the doctors to return to work. “We respect the decision of the labor court, but we do not agree with the decision,” said IMA chairman Prof. Zion Hagay. 

“In light of this, we instructed the doctors to return to their work, after a strike that lasted throughout most of the working day. We have a long struggle ahead of us, and our announcement this week of a labor dispute will allow us more tools to continue, including the possibility of starting a general strike, as distinguished from a protest strike to which the labor court referred.

“Abolishing the reason for reasonableness constitutes a real and tangible danger to the health system and the medical teams, and this is not a theoretical concern. We intend to exhaust all the procedures and measures at our disposal to fight the evil decree,” said Hagay.

A picture taken in Sourasky Medical Center Tel Aviv on the day of the strike against violence in medical facilities. The sign reads: There is a strike here. Enough with the violence. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) A picture taken in Sourasky Medical Center Tel Aviv on the day of the strike against violence in medical facilities. The sign reads: There is a strike here. Enough with the violence. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Emergency services excluded from strike

The emergency rooms and community clinics in all the Jerusalem-area hospitals had been excluded from the strike and operated as usual because of the large number of people in the area.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by