Israeli infected with Dengue fever after trip abroad

A resident of Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal in central Israel was infected with Dengue fever after returning from a trip to Mexico, the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal municipality, the infected resident lives on Mevo Barkai St. in the town. The municipality is conducting mosquito extermination efforts in a 100 meter radius around the infected person's home and at areas with mosquito breeding sites in a 300 radius around the home.

All residents of Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal have been asked to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites until the handling of the situation is completed. Precautionary measures include using mosquito repellent, wearing long clothing, keeping air moving, and using mosquito nets over windows.

Residents of homes near the home of the infected individual have been asked to avoid being in open areas until the extermination efforts are completed. While the exterminators are operating in the area, residents are asked to close all windows and doors. Kochav Yair, as seen from southeast. 2009 (credit: IDOBI/WIKIMEDIA)

What is Dengue fever?

Dengue fever is caused by the Dengue virus which is spread through the bite of female Asian tiger mosquitos. The virus does not spread directly between humans.

This year, 29 cases of Dengue fever have been recorded among Israelis who were infected abroad. While the Asian tiger mosquito is common in Israel, there have been no cases of the virus spreading locally between mosquitos in Israel.

The incubation period of the virus in humans is four to seven days. While the virus does not usually cause any symptoms, it can manifest some symptoms, including fever, vomiting, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint pain. The symptoms usually pass in about 2-7 days. In some cases, the disease is more severe and even life-threatening.