The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Bioengineers develop fake skin to study how mosquitoes transmit diseases

Researchers developed gelatin-like patches called hydrogels, which contain vessels of blood that mosquitoes can smell.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 04:58
Aedes aegypti mosquito feeding on a human (photo credit: JAMES GATHANY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Aedes aegypti mosquito feeding on a human
(photo credit: JAMES GATHANY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Researchers have developed gelatin-like patches that imitate skin and can therefore be used to better understand how mosquitoes transmit diseases.

The researchers at Tulane and Rice University published their findings in a peer-reviewed study in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology on Thursday.

The patches, called hydrogels, contain vessels of blood that mosquitoes can smell.

The hydrogels are used at the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane, where they are 3D printed and tested on mosquitoes from the insectary, which produces over 1,000 mosquitoes per week.

"In recent years, advances in 3D bioprinting have enabled high-resolution patterning of vascular structures in biocompatible materials," the study noted. "Additionally, these materials often support perfusion of blood to further mimic biological tissue. These advances enable researchers to substitute native or explanted tissues with synthetic alternatives for certain applications, thereby reducing cost and limiting ethical concerns."

Bioengineers at Rice developed the gels, as well as a machine learning software that analyzes video and looks for patterns in the mosquitoes' feeding behavior.

A patient suffering from dengue fever chats with a woman while sitting under a mosquito net inside a dengue and malaria ward at the Sindh Government Services Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)A patient suffering from dengue fever chats with a woman while sitting under a mosquito net inside a dengue and malaria ward at the Sindh Government Services Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

"During the early stages of model development, approximately 50 still images were extracted from these videos. These images were pre-processed by downsizing to 416 × 416 pixels to reduce computation time and by disregarding images that do not contain any mosquitoes," the study read.

The study found that the hydrogels were a more consistent environment for mosquito testing, regardless of species, and that DEET and repellant made from lemon eucalyptus oils repelled the mosquitoes effectively while they fed on the hydrogels without repellant.

Deadliest animal in the world?

Over 725,000 deaths occur per year due to mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, Zika, dengue fever, West Nile virus and yellow fever, according to the World Health Organization. Mosquitoes may therefore be the world's deadliest animal.

Hydrogels are a ‘huge game changer’ - researcher

“If we can study how they (mosquitoes) feed, what they do in the process of feeding, we can better understand their potential for transmitting diseases and possibly do things to stop them from feeding.”

Associate Prof. Dawn Wesson, Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine

As it can be expensive and inconsistent to use live mice and humans in studies regarding mosquito feeding, the hydrogels provide an alternative that increases scientists' ability to study disease transmission and test repellants.

“It’s a huge game changer,” said Dawn Wesson, an associate professor of tropical medicine at Tulane University. “If we can study how they (mosquitoes) feed, what they do in the process of feeding, we can better understand their potential for transmitting diseases and possibly do things to stop them from feeding.”



Tags science scientific study disease Mosquitoes
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 23,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by