Herzog's home was lit up pink, but why? - Explainer

The inside and outside of Beit Hanassi – the President’s Residence – in Jerusalem was lit up on Sunday night in pink, casting a prominent and eerie luminescence on the trees, bushes, building and metal busts of previous presidents. It will remain so for a week.

Other public buildings in other cities will be bathed in pink on other days in October.

Why was the house bathed in pink light?

Breast cancer is the most common malignant disease among women in Israel. Israel Cancer Association (ICA) director-general Moshe Bar-Haim said on Sunday night that “the State of Israel is among the leading countries in the cure rates of women from breast cancer, thanks to the increase in early detection, as well as the increase in public awareness of the disease and the improvement of treatment methods. As the disease is diagnosed in the early stages, the chances of cure increase to about 90%.”

He urged women to continue to be aware and get tested according to their age and family history. A variety of activities will be held to increase awareness of the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, and a new campaign has already been launched encouraging women to consider a mammogram in consultation with the doctor from the age of 45 in accordance with the new guidelines of the Health Ministry. The president's residence lit up pink. (credit: Beit Hanassi)

About the ICA's work

Alongside the ICA’s comprehensive national program for a mammogram once every two years from the age of 50, women who are interested in it will be able to perform the test from the age of 45 and after a request and consultation with the family doctor. The campaign was funded by the ICA, thanks to public donations on TV, in newspapers, digital media and on the radio.

The ICA is a non-profit organization whose services are all provided to patients and healthy people free of charge. For extensive information about the support services and information on breast cancer, go to cancer.org.il or call 1800-599-995 toll-free round the clock.

The US National Breast Cancer Foundation provides a large amount of information in English on breast cancer on their website.