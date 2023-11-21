Misdiagnosis, mistreatment of allergies can be avoided during wartime

The complete lack of allergy specialists in the south and the north poses danger during war and evacuation of populations because of confusion about whether patients are allergic to iodine used in contrast media and to penicillin.

That warning came from the Israel Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, whose members have offered hospitals in the periphery their potentially lifesaving medical advice via remote telephone consultation 24/7.

Although health funds’ electronic medical files usually record allergy to the widely used antibiotic penicillin, the stipulation is often erroneous and over-diagnosed. As a result, the quality of medical treatment is compromised for those who are mistakenly defined as allergic to penicillin. If the patient is not really allergic to penicillin, not giving it to him can seriously affect the medical treatment, the allergy specialists said.

The antibiotic, which is very effective for killing bacteria and preventing infections in injuries, burns and various injuries – has a very low frequency of side effects, they continued.

Allergic reactions to drugs are caused by various components of the immune system and appear in a variety of symptoms, starting with a skin rash only, and ending with an anaphylactic reaction – a rapid and immediate reaction of the immune system, during which histamine is released from the cells and causes various symptoms that may even lead to a life-threatening condition. About 15% to 10% of people in the general population are allergic to one or more drugs, but in most cases it is not an allergy that can cause an immediate reaction.

Medications and allergy treatment

Dr. Ronit Confino-Cohen of the allergy and clinical immunology unit at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba explained: “Antibiotics from the penicillin family are essential for the effective treatment of a variety of common infections. A patient with a serious penicillin allergy should be given alternative antibiotic drugs.

"The problem is that their use is accompanied by an increase in the frequency of side effects compared to penicillin, an increase in the frequency of complications during hospitalization, and even an increase in mortality. However, there is a significant gap between the existing reports of penicillin allergy and the real existence of an allergy to this drug, which causes compromises to be made that are not bound by reality in medical treatment.” Advertisement

She urged that when such a dilemma arises as to whether to give penicillin, a allergy specialist should immediately be consulted.

Another problem involves urgent imaging tests, due to fear of allergy to contrast material that contains iodine. Delay in drug treatment for the wounded is dangerous, especially when such imaging tests are needed to diagnose and adjust treatment.

The association’s chairman, Prof. Arnon Elitzur of Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin said: “We are aware of the plight of the periphery every day, and even more so now in wartime. As a doctors’ association, , we decided to offer help to the hospitals that do not have essential allergy services to save lives of those who need it, with an emphasis on the evacuees from the Gaza Strip and the north who are staying in hotels or elsewhere.”

If patients are supposedly allergic to iodine, there are prolonged delays of tests not only of x-rays but also CT tests and catheterization even when the risk of these delays exceeds the risk of an allergy attack.”

Contrast media are used to show the blood vessels, so that they can be distinguished, especially in cases of multisystem trauma. In this way, internal bleeding, damage to internal organs and other injuries can be detected. Sometimes, said Elitzur, an allergic reaction to the injected contrast agents can occur. Some patients may develop an immediate reaction, within minutes of the injection, the symptoms of that can include redness, itching, skin rash, narrowing of the airways, swelling of the pharynx, vomiting, a drop in blood pressure, loss of consciousness and even death. In other patients, the allergy can manifest itself later –from hours to days after the injection – usually as a mild-to-severe rash that could last for days.

Hadassah-University Medical Center allergologist Prof. Alon Hershko commented: “When injured people arrive at the medical center, it is necessary to carry out calculated medical-risk management. The question that should be asked is: Where is the risk higher –in an inaccurate imaging test or in the risk of an allergic reaction?”

Many in Israel are mistakenly defined as allergic to iodine. Even those who as children applied iodine as an antiseptic to a wound and developed itchy skin mistakenly believe that they are allergic to iodine, Hershko continued. “Even those who are allergic to eating fish may mistakenly think that they are allergic to iodine, even though there is no connection between an allergy to fish and an allergy to iodine. Fortunately, incorrect information is recorded in the medical file, while the reality is often different. A significant allergy to contrast material containing iodine ions is actually a rare phenomenon.

Doctors could follow protocols that allow for the administration of intravenous steroids and a wait of two to three hours before injecting the contrast material, assuming that the delay in the imaging examination doesn’t worsen the damage to the injury. Even if an allergic reaction appears following the injection of the contrast material, there is an suitable medical response that includes immediate drug treatment with antihistamines, or in severe cases, a rapid injection of adrenaline into the muscle.”