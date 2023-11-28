Swine flu makes post-pandemic return as UK detects human infection

A case of A(H1N2)v infection, also known as Swine flu, was detected in the north of England, according to media reports. The last pandemic of the disease was in 2009 after a mass outbreak spread from birds and pigs to humans.

The anonymous individual who was found to have contracted the infection did not work with pigs, although the BBC does not note if they worked with other animals that they could have contracted the disease from.

It was reported that the person experienced respiratory symptoms, a mild illness, and has now fully recovered.

A new pandemic?

The discovery comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) requested China provide details on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. Pig at pig farm (credit: INGIMAGE)

Authorities attributed the increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children, respiratory syncytial virus, and the virus that causes COVID-19.