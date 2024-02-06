There have been dozens of cases of measles found among unvaccinated Israelis recently. As early as the first week of February, the Health Ministry reported on two unvaccinated brothers from the Haifa area who contracted measles, with reports indicating that they got sick while abroad.

Since September of last year, two patients from the Haifa district, six from the North, 10 patients from Tel Aviv, one case from Netanya, and another case from the Jerusalem area all contracted measles.

Measles is a highly contagious, and anyone who is not vaccinated, or has not previously had the disease, is susceptible to it.

Symptoms of measles

Measles is a viral infection. Its symptoms include a high fever, coughing, and a rash made up of red spots with a pale center which spreads on the skin and inside the mouth. It is a highly contagious disease. The virus is carried by droplets released from an infected patient's mouth while coughing or sneezing. Since it can survive in droplets for several hours, one can also contract the disease through contact with contaminated surfaces long after the infected person has left.

The risk of infection begins three days before the appearance of the rash, and can last for up to five days after it appears.

Measles is common among children aged one to four-years-old, but anyone who is not vaccinated against it can get sick. Symptoms in children appear nine to 11 days after infection and can last up to 14 days. The disease is most contagious after the onset of the initial symptoms, but before the appearance of the rash.

Complications from measles

Pneumonia, eye and ear infections, and respiratory tract infections (croup) are the most common complications from contacting measles.

How to prevent getting sick with measles

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. The measles vaccine can be given to children along with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first dose is given at the age of one as part of the Tipat Halav's (a center that provides medical services for pregnant women, infants, and children in designated centers throughout Israel) vaccine program. An additional dose is given in first grade at school.

The Health Ministry recommends vaccinating all children against measles, chickenpox, mumps, and rubella.

Measles symptoms that appear nine to 11 days after infection include:

Flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, teary eyes, swollen eyelids, and sneezing

Red eyes that are sensitive to light

Fatigue, irritability

Loss of appetite

Dry cough

The appearance of red, itchy spots with a pale center three to four days after the onset of symptoms, which last for up to eight days

A rise in body temperature that may climb up to 40.6 degrees Celsius. After a few days the fever will decrease, but it may return when the rash appears

Treatment methods for measles

There is no specific treatment for measles. After the rash appears, the symptoms could be managed until the body's immune system can overcome the virus. Rest and fever reducers are the appropriate treatment in most cases for children with measles, until full recovery. If there are no complications, the symptoms usually subside within seven to 10 days.

Tips to help deal with measles

Check your child's body temperature and try to lower it if it is high. You can use fever-reducing and pain-relieving medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen. For children, these can be given in liquid form with a pre-determined dosage for children who are not sensitive to the medicine.

Dimming the lights may help reduce sensitivity.

Use a damp cotton ball to clean the crust around the eyes. Use a fresh piece of cotton for each eye and each wiping. Gently clean the eye from the inner side out.

Cough medications provide little relief. However, it is advisable to place a bowl of water or a humidifier in the child's room to increase humidity, which can alleviate coughing.

Ensure that the child drinks enough fluids. Warm drinks can help soothe the respiratory tract. In addition, young children with a fever may lose fluids quickly, so it is important to make sure the child is drinking fluids to stay hydrated.

The writer is Dr. Amir Amashe, a Maccabi Healthcare Services family physician.