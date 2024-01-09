Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry

An unvaccinated child and an adult from the North contracted measles, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. In both cases, no source of infection was identified, and none of them had recently been abroad.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that manifests itself in symptoms such as fever, general malaise, runny nose, and rashes and may have severe, even life-threatening complications. In the case of developing symptoms of fever, headache, and, after a few days, a rash, contact your physician, the Ministry instructed.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of giving routine vaccinations, some of which may cause severe complications and death.