Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An unvaccinated child and an adult from the North contracted measles, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. In both cases, no source of infection was identified, and none of them had recently been abroad.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that manifests itself in symptoms such as fever, general malaise, runny nose, and rashes and may have severe, even life-threatening complications. In the case of developing symptoms of fever, headache, and, after a few days, a rash, contact your physician, the Ministry instructed.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of giving routine vaccinations, some of which may cause severe complications and death. 

Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:46 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after chief's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:14 PM
Palestinian prisoners released in hostage deal return to Israeli schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:06 PM
UK's Cameron: Worried Israel may have breached international law in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 05:38 PM
IDF withdraws thousands of soldiers from Gaza's north - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 05:17 PM
ICJ claim against Israel is absurd, Hungarian FM tells Israel Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:47 PM
Fire and blast at Iran cosmetics factory injure 53
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 04:22 PM
Two seriously injured on Tuesday in violent incident on Route 4 in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:09 PM
Air France to resume flights to Israel from Jan 24 with 3 weekly trips
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 03:39 PM
Suspected Shooting reported, two injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 03:23 PM
IDF foils stabbing attack near Ramallah, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 01:59 PM
France's Macron names Gabriel Attal as new prime minister - reports
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 01:18 PM
Medics, patients flee Gaza's southern hospitals as fighting intensifies
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:48 PM
Russian defense minister says combat readiness of nuclear triad is goal
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:03 PM
In Egypt, German FM says reformed PA must have big role in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:01 PM