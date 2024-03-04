Vitamin B12 deficiency directly linked to memory loss

Many factors affect the memory, including fatigue, stress, and of course, diet. Of the most influential factors in the field of nutrition, one of the most significant is the lack of vitamin B12.

A lack of vitamin B12 results in many negative effects on the body, including severe memory loss. It can become as serious as forgetting the names of close relatives and loved ones.

Vitamin B12 is found in animal products such as beef, chicken, and fish. It is also found in eggs and dairy products. Many processed food products and milk substitutes are also fortified with vitamins and include B12. Even those who eat meat may suffer from a B12 deficiency, and intake of the vitamin should be monitored regularly.

Vitamins, nutritional supplements (illustration) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Signs of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 absorption requires a crucial element of the stomach. Those who have stomach pain also suffer from a low absorption of B12 which leads to acid reflux, heartburn, and digestive issues.

Deficiency for Vitamin B12 should be tested if a person experiences weakness, difficulty sleeping, trouble losing weight, hair loss, and of course, memory loss. A blood test specifically for vitamin B12 should be scheduled once every 2 years.