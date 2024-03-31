Medical hotline to assist patients and professionals reopens in Israel

A telephone hotline to provide professional answers on medications and clinical issues to the general public from medical and paramedical teams has been reopened by the Pharmaceutical Association of Israel and the Association for Patients Rights in Israel.

In recent months, the Pharmaceutical Association’s hotline functioned only in an emergency format, but it will reopen this week in a renewed format, serving both laymen and medical professionals and offering complete privacy.

Information will be provided on all matters related to drug treatments, including the correct use of medical equipment, medical preparations, treatment of chronic disorders, nutritional supplements, harmful reactions, and conflicts between new drugs and medical preparations.

In addition, the center will address the challenges of patient compliance with existing or new drug treatments while providing a holistic answer to the patient's questions. It will also explain how to take medications correctly to reduce side effects and maximize the drug's effect.

Supporting patients and medical rights

The hotline assists patients in obtaining their medical rights and options for receiving discounts provided within the framework of the health basket or complementary health services. Patients can also find out where out-of-stock medications can be obtained. Illustration photo of Super Pharm drug store and pharmacy at the Hadar mall in Jerusalem, on April 30, 2018. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

An online consultation on medications will benefit patients with limited mobility who can’t get to a doctor or pharmacy in person.

The hotline number is *9711. It will function on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 to 13:00 and on Mondays and Wednesdays from 16:00 to 19:00. The experts answer queries in Hebrew, English, Arabic, and Russian.