Brooklyn chef to host dinner supporting fight against deadly childhood cancer

Acclaimed chef Michael Solomonov will host a charity dinner in Brooklyn, New York, early next month to raise funds for Shir For Life, an organization dedicated to fighting neuroblastoma in children, the non-profit stated in a release.

The dinner will take place on June 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer originating in immature nerve cells, called neuroblasts.

Most victims of the disease are small children

According to KidsHeath, nearly all cases of this form of cancer occur in children below the age of five.

Solomonov, the owner of Zahav, K’far, and Laser Wolf will prepare the courses for the intimate charity dinner. A young child with neuroblastoma. (credit: Courtesy)

“This special event aims to raise awareness and funds to advance research and treatment for this aggressive childhood cancer,” Shir For Life stated.

"Neuroblastoma is a devastating disease that affects too many young lives,” said Shir for Life founder Einat Dado Baralia. “Our goal is to create a tangible impact through this event. Chef Solomonov's involvement brings a unique touch to our mission of fostering hope and support for affected families."

In addition to enjoying food prepared by the chef, guests will be treated to live music and speeches from Chef Solomonov and Baralia.

Guest will also hear the story of a family facing the challenge of childhood cancer and be presented with opportunities to assist in the fight against such illnesses.

“Shir For Life continues to strive towards changing the fate of children battling neuroblastoma through groundbreaking research, raising awareness, enhancing the practice, and community support,” the nonprofit added.

Those who wish to take part in the fight against neuroblastoma but are unable to attend Chef Solomonov’s dinner can give a tax-deductible donation directly through Shir for Life’s website.

For more information on the event, tickets to the event, and information on Shir for Life, visit https://www.shirforlife.com.