One in five Israeli adults are smokers, rates climbing among haredi population

Data presented at a Knesset Health Committee meeting today indicated that one in five adults in Israel smokes, with the rate climbing to one in two among haredi (ultra-Orthodox) adults. The committee raised alarms about the high prevalence of smoking and the growing addiction to electronic cigarettes, which are reportedly four times more addictive than regular cigarettes.

Acting Committee Chairman MK Osher Shkalim (Likud) emphasized the importance of new legislation requiring warnings about the dangers of smoking on cigarette packs. He called for a coordinated effort between the ministries of Health, Education, and Finance to boost funding for smoking prevention programs targeting students and teenagers.

"The data presented is deeply concerning, and we must act swiftly to mitigate this public health crisis," said Shkalim.

"I urge the Health Ministry to design a comprehensive national smoking prevention program and present its costs to the committee."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) voiced concern over the lack of decline in smoking rates in Israel. "Despite global trends, we haven't seen a significant drop in the number of smokers here, nor the widespread adoption of tobacco substitutes seen in other countries," Cohen stated.

Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price, head of the Public Health Division at the Health Ministry, warned of an "epidemic" of electronic cigarette use. "The risk of a teenager who has tried an electronic cigarette becoming addicted to regular cigarettes is four times higher," she noted. Elrai-Price presented survey data showing that nearly 40% of adults in the Arab sector smoke, and among Haredi high school students, the smoking rate is a staggering 54%.

Economic implications of smoking accompany health risks

The committee also discussed the economic implications of smoking. Attorney Amos Hausner, chairman of the Council for the Prevention of Smoking, estimated that a portion of the taxes collected from smoking products could amount to 52 million shekels (about $15 million). He advocated for allocating these funds to smoking prevention programs.

Comparatively, the smoking rate in the US has declined significantly, with about 12.5% of adults currently smoking cigarettes, down from 20.9% in 2005. The highest rates are found among adults with lower education levels and incomes, and regional disparities show higher smoking rates in the Midwest and South compared to the West (CDC). Globally, smoking prevalence has decreased from 22.7% in 2007 to 17% in 2021, but the total number of smokers remains high due to population growth. Smoking rates are notably high in countries like Greece (32.8%), Russia (29.2%), and Turkey (30.5%).

Prof. Hagai Levin, chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians, stressed the need for stricter enforcement of existing sales and advertising laws. "We must ensure that the laws designed to protect public health are rigorously enforced," Levin stated.

The meeting concluded with a call for the Finance Ministry to provide a detailed report on government revenue from smoking product taxes and propose a plan to use these funds for tobacco prevention initiatives. "We must dedicate resources to combat this issue," said MK Yoni Mashriki (Shas), who initiated the discussion. "We need a multi-faceted approach that includes education, legislation, and enforcement."

The committee's discussions highlighted the urgent need for a robust national strategy to curb smoking rates and protect public health, particularly among vulnerable populations.