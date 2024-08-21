Mounjaro: the next big thing in weight loss, now heading to Israel

The most potent weight loss injection, Mounjaro, is coming to Israel. Maariv has learned that the manufacturing company has submitted a request for the drug’s approval to treat obesity. A previous request had already been submitted for approval to treat diabetes. New findings on Tuesday demonstrated peak efficiency in weight loss and reduced patient blood sugar levels.

Mounjaro is a new-generation injection that mimics two hormones in the body: GLP-1 and GIP. These hormones influence several processes in the body, including blood sugar regulation, satiety, and weight loss.

The drug’s active ingredient, Tirzepatide, stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin, the hormone responsible for transferring sugar from the blood into tissues, thereby helping to reduce blood sugar levels. The ingredient also slows the rate at which the stomach empties, leading to a slower absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Additionally, Tirzepatide acts on the brain to increase feelings of satiety and decrease appetite, which results in reduced calorie intake and subsequent weight loss.

Three year follow-up study

The company presented a three-year follow-up study involving 1,032 adults, which showed that Mounjaro reduced the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 94% in adults suffering from prediabetes and obesity, compared to a placebo control group. Furthermore, the treatment resulted in sustained weight loss: participants who received a 15 mg dosage experienced an average body weight reduction of approximately 23%, compared to a 2.1% reduction in the placebo control group, which received an injection without the active ingredient. The full study results will be published soon at an international obesity conference. The Mounjaro injection. Peak efficiency in weight loss. (credit: Eli Lilly)

Mounjaro is administered similarly to the parallel drug Wegovy, with several dosage options: the initial dosage is 2.5 mg, which may gradually increase to 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and up to a maximum dosage of 15 mg, which is the most effective for weight loss.

Maariv has learned that the company has submitted a request for the injection’s approval in Israel for adult diabetes and obesity. The Pharmaceuticals Division of the Ministry of Health typically reviews research findings, consults with professionals, and relies on approvals for similar indications in other countries. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the injection for treating obesity in December 2022. According to estimates from a senior source familiar with the details, the drug is expected to be approved in Israel in the coming months, with a cost similar to Wegovy's—approximately 1,300 shekels per month.