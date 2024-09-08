Mankai: A breakthrough plant for managing type-2 diabetes naturally

The 540 million adults worldwide and the 550,000 Israelis over 18 who are living with type-2 diabetes are desperately looking for a natural, inexpensive product that can effectively lower their blood-sugar levels after meals, thus minimizing complications to their health and even their dependence on pills and injections.

Now, Mankai (also known as duckweed or watermeal and scientifically as Wolffia globosa) has been found by scientists at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba to lower significantly their post-prandial blood-sugar levels – as effectively as some medications.

Sheba endocrinology Prof. Amir Tirosh and BGU’s nutritional and cardiovascular-prevention researcher Dr. Gal Tsaban and nutrition and epidemiology Prof. Iris Shai studied the effects of Mankai on blood sugar-levels in diabetics whose chronic disease results most often from lack of exercise, a harmful diet, and being overweight.

The team members have just published their pioneering findings in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism under the title “The effect of Mankai plant consumption on postprandial glycemic response among patients with type-2 diabetes: A randomized crossover trial.”

Residents of countries in southeast Asia, including Thailand where many of its local names translate roughly to "water egg," have for many years consumed duckweed in the belief that it was beneficial for their health. It's also a favorite type of feed for ducks, quail, fish, cattle, and pigs.

Dietary fiber, iron, protein, vitamin B12, and antioxidants

Mankai, an aquatic plant that thrives naturally and is now cultivated under controlled conditions, has been shown to have high levels of dietary fiber, iron, protein, vitamin B12, antioxidants, and 200 different types of beneficial polyphenols.

High levels of blood sugar, especially after meals, present major health risks for type-2 diabetics, especially when their condition is exacerbated by insulin resistance that cuts the effectiveness of insulin in muscles and the liver. Chronic high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and peripheral nervous system and raise the risk of severe complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and reduced sensation in extremities.

The participants’ median age was 65 years, and 31.1% were women. The team found that in two-thirds of the 45 patients who participated, drinking a duckweed beverage after dinner led to a 20% drop in post-meal blood sugar levels, lower peak-sugar levels, and a faster return to baseline levels.

Participants were randomly assigned to consume either a 300-milliliter Mankai drink or the same amount of water (as a control) after dinner for two weeks, followed by a switch in interventions for another two weeks. Blood sugar levels were monitored continuously using glucose sensors and standard lab tests.

Tsaban commented that "we showed that drinking Mankai after meals can lead to significant reductions in blood-sugar levels – introducing a promising new option for managing diabetes and reducing associated complications." Shai added that "these results highlight the potential of Mankai as a valuable tool for diabetes management and warrant further investigation." They suggested that additional, larger studies be conducted on duckweed to supply an even-stronger proof of its benefits.

Tirosh concluded that “nutrition plays a crucial role in both the development and management of diabetes. Including Mankai in the diet can promote better control of blood sugar and provide beneficial nutrients that support overall health.”