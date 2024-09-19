New XEC coronavirus variant spreading worldwide: What you need to know

Coronavirus has not stopped producing new strains; the latest out in the world has figured out a way to step around your immune system.

The new variant, called XEC, was first discovered in Germany and has already begun to spread in Europe and the US.

How do coronavirus variants come about?

Since its appearance in 2019, coronavirus has undergone a large number of significant mutations, where each mutation can change the way the virus affects the body and the ability to vaccinate against it.

The XEC strain was first discovered this year. Like previous variants, it likely evolved due to random changes in the virus's genetic code as it replicated within the human host.

Mutations are a natural phenomenon in the world of virology. Still, each new variant raises possible concerns due to changes in the virus's ability to bypass the immune system or escape the protections provided by vaccines. A woman is seen preparing a dose of the COVID vaccine. (credit: FLASH90)

What is the XEC coronavirus variant?

XEC is considered a "variant of concern," a category defined by the World Health Organization for variants that appear to have a significant clinical effect on humans.

It has shown a high ability to penetrate the body's cells, similar to previous variants of coronavirus. Preliminary studies indicate that it binds to receptors in lung cells particularly effectively, possibly leading to rapid infection. It also seems that XEC manages to evade some of the antibodies created due to previous vaccination or infection, which gives it an advantage in dealing with the host's immune system.

In the new strain, another change was made in the variant's spike protein, allowing it to bypass some of the defenses that the body created by previous vaccinations. However, it is unclear how strong this effect will be or whether changes to existing vaccines will be required to combat it effectively.

What are the symptoms of the XEC variant of coronavirus?

The symptoms of the XEC variant are generally similar to those of previous variants, but there are reports of some subtle changes in the clinical picture.

Symptoms include:

Fever

dry cough

sore throat

fatigue

muscle pain

Headache

In some patients, especially those with weakened immune systems, more severe symptoms, including shortness of breath, may appear. The initial reports also indicate that some patients experience a loss of smell and taste, but in lower percentages than was common with the previous variants.

Does the coronavirus vaccine work against the XEC variant?

As with the appearance of any new variant, the question arises as to whether the existing vaccines are effective against it. Preliminary studies indicate that the existing vaccines still have a certain level of protection against XEC, mainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

However, the mutations found in this variant in the spike protein may reduce the vaccines' full protective effectiveness, especially when preventing primary infection.

Vaccine manufacturers have already begun to examine the effect of the variant on the antibodies that are created as a result of the current vaccines, and there is an expectation that if it turns out that the XEC variant can evade the vaccine in a significant way, new vaccines will be adapted to protect against it.

Where has the XEC coronavirus variant spread?

The XEC variant has been detected in several countries around the world, with countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, India and Brazil reporting an increase in the number of reported cases. Europe is currently experiencing a significant wave of contagion, with XEC considered one of the main causes of this.