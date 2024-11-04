Weight loss injections ease knee pain - study

The drug semaglutide, sold under the brand name Ozempic for diabetes management and Wegovy for weight loss, has now been examined for a new potential benefit: relieving knee pain in people with obesity and knee osteoarthritis. This large-scale study found that the drug not only aids in weight reduction but also provides substantial relief from pain and discomfort in joints, offering new hope for those dealing with these challenging conditions.

In the study, which involved 407 individuals with obesity and knee osteoarthritis, participants using semaglutide experienced an average reduction of 41.7 points in pain and physical function scores on a 100-point scale. By comparison, those given a placebo reported an average reduction of only 27.5 points. These results suggest that those receiving the medication felt significantly less pain and faced fewer physical limitations compared to those on the placebo. The findings were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study’s results are promising for people affected by osteoarthritis, a common health issue among those over 45. This condition, affecting around 20% of the adult population, often results from the wearing down of joint cartilage. For people with obesity, the problem is worsened by excess weight, which places additional strain on joints. Additionally, obesity is linked to chronic inflammation, which can accelerate joint deterioration and exacerbate pain and other symptoms associated with the disease.

Currently, treatments for osteoarthritis-related joint pain are limited. Physicians often recommend pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen for temporary relief; however, these drugs can harm vital organs when used long-term. In severe cases, many patients resort to knee replacement surgery, which is costly and requires a lengthy recovery period, making it an expensive and limited solution.

During the 68-week study, participants were divided into two groups: one received Wegovy (semaglutide), while the other received a placebo. Both groups also received guidance on physical activity and a calorie-restricted diet. The majority of participants were women, with an average age of 56 and an average BMI of 40.3, placing them in the severe obesity category. By the end of the study, participants in the semaglutide group lost an average of 13.7% of their initial body weight, while those in the placebo group lost only 3.2%. Use of Ozempic. (credit: OMER DONSKY)

The drug appears to reduce inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, which contributes to pain relief. Previously, researchers thought that osteoarthritis was solely a result of mechanical issues, such as cartilage wear and tissue breakdown. However, recent findings suggest that inflammatory components may also play a role in intensifying pain.

Decreasing body inflammation

This research indicates that the drug not only supports weight reduction but also decreases overall body inflammation, potentially benefiting a wide range of medical conditions. Prior studies have shown that the drug may lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues among heart patients, as well as reduce the risk of kidney complications and mortality in patients with kidney issues.

The medication is currently being tested for treating various conditions, including addiction, neurological diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s, and even mental health disorders like depression and schizophrenia.

While it remains unclear precisely how these weight loss injections relieve joint pain, general assessments suggest that the medications reduce inflammatory processes in the body. Additionally, weight loss alleviates strain on joints, which can lead to a reduction in pain.