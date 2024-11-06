Extreme picky-eating: Disorder causes children to avoid and fear food

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), is a condition that affects a child’s ability to eat normally, a recent study from Cardiff University reported.

ARFID is characterized by extreme selective eating, where children avoid certain foods, leading to developmental challenges. Those affected may experience issues such as low body weight and growth delays.

The study highlighted that children with ARFID often focus on a single type of food and may feel genuine fear around eating, impacting daily life and functional abilities.

Additionally, ARFID can lead to social challenges, with kids experiencing challenges such as anxiety from eating in public places, such as at school, making it difficult to form friendships.

ARFID treatment

For ARFID, treatment includes gradual exposure to ‘fear foods’, creating a safe environment where the child is encouraged to try new things. It can also include therapy to assist the child in developing calming techniques for handling anxiety in situations surrounding food. Children (credit: INGIMAGE)

The study found that a common mistake from parents when trying to help one's child amid this disorder is using pressure or rewards to encourage children to try new foods. This method can increase a child's fear of food, intensifying symptoms.

Instead, a more helpful strategy involves maintaining a positive attitude without pressure, allowing the child to feel safe, and alleviating stress.