Health Ministry reports rare outbreak of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, linked to E. coli

The Health Ministry has reported an unusual outbreak of a rare syndrome called "Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome" (HUS), which causes the destruction of red blood cells, clotting disorders, and kidney damage.

So far, 26 Israelis have been affected by this rare condition in 2024.

Authorities suspect the cases are linked to contamination by a strain of the E. coli bacteria that produces a dangerous toxin.

The infection likely stems from poor hygiene or consumption of contaminated food, particularly under-cooked meat or unwashed vegetables and fruits.

HUS typically appears after a severe diarrhea and often develops following an infection with a specific strain of E. coli known for secreting a toxin called "Shiga toxin." Hemolytic syndrome. Diarrhea, edema, and kidney failure (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The disease is more common among children under five and tends to occur in the summer months.

The Ministry noted that similar outbreaks have been reported worldwide, often linked to food poisoning or contact with contaminated water sources. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, weakness, reduced urine output, and signs of kidney failure such as swelling and high blood pressure.

Diagnosis is based on blood tests revealing anemia caused by red blood cell destruction, a low platelet count, and severe kidney impairment.

Treatment and prevention

Treatment for HUS requires immediate hospitalization. Patients receive supportive care, including intravenous fluids and electrolyte management. In severe cases, dialysis is needed to address kidney failure. Plasma exchange therapy may also be used to manage blood vessel damage.

The Ministry emphasized that rapid treatment is critical to preventing long-term complications. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In response to the outbreak, the Health Ministry urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices: wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the restroom or handling animals, wash vegetables and fruits before eating, avoid consuming unpasteurized milk and dairy products, and ensure meat is cooked thoroughly.

Healthcare providers are also encouraged to report any suspected cases, especially in patients who experienced bloody diarrhea in the weeks leading up to their symptoms.

The Ministry is intensifying its epidemiological investigation to identify sources of infection and prevent further outbreaks. They advised the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience suspicious symptoms, such as bloody or mucous diarrhea, leg swelling, prolonged fever, or unexplained skin bruising that does not fade under pressure.