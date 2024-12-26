Over 50? Donuts could be bad for your health - study

The thousands of calories in Hanukkah donuts pose particular risks for those 50 years or older, a study by Lumen, a metabolic health company found.

The research analyzed data from 2,700 participants in Israel and worldwide, revealing that the body’s ability to metabolize carbohydrates declines significantly after age 50.

An average donuts contains 300–400 calories and 40–50 grams of carbohydrates, which constitutes 20%–30% of the recommended daily carbohydrate intake for an average adult.

For individuals under 50, metabolic activity after consuming carbohydrates increases by 20%–30%. However, in those over 50, the increase drops to just 10%, making it harder to process carbohydrates and increasing the likelihood of them being stored as fat.

Body weight's role in carb digestion

Body weight also impacts how effectively carbohydrates are digested. People with a normal weight were observed to digest carbohydrates more efficiently, with their metabolic activity increasing by 30%. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In contrast, individuals with significant excess weight (BMI over 30) exhibited less than a 5% rise in metabolic activity, resulting in longer carbohydrate processing times and greater fat storage.

What is metabolic flexibility?

Metabolic flexibility refers to the body’s ability to switch between using carbohydrates and fats as energy sources based on its needs. Those with good metabolic flexibility efficiently convert carbohydrates into energy.

Additionally, those with poor flexibility are more likely to store carbohydrates as fat, which can lead to feelings of fatigue and difficulty managing weight. Factors such as diet, fitness, and age play critical roles in determining metabolic flexibility.

Lumen’s study utilized a breath analysis device to measure users’ metabolic flexibility and assess whether their bodies were burning fats, carbohydrates, or both.

Dr. Merav Mor, a physiology researcher at Lumen, emphasized the importance of metabolic flexibility. "People with high metabolic flexibility can process carbohydrates effectively, using them for energy and avoiding fat accumulation," she explained.

"On the other hand, those with low metabolic flexibility face challenges that can lead to weight gain and reduced energy."

Improving your metabolism

The good news? Metabolic flexibility is not fixed. Dr. Mor advises that lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress management can significantly enhance the body’s ability to handle high-carb foods.

This means you can still enjoy holiday treats like Hanukkah donuts while mitigating their impact on your weight and health.