What happens to your body when you cut out sugar for 14 days?

Explosive energy, loss of cravings for sweets, smoother skin, fewer body aches, and an overall better mood—try it yourself and see. This is what happens to your body when you cut out sugar for two weeks.

The surprising impact of sugar on the body

Have you ever wondered what would happen to your body if you eliminated sugar for two weeks? Sugar isn’t just in sweets; it’s also hidden in carbs like bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, and baked goods, which quickly break down into sugar, impacting blood sugar levels similarly. Fruits and vegetables (credit: INGIMAGE)

1. Cravings for sugar disappear

It may seem counterintuitive, but when you completely stop consuming sugar, cravings for sweets disappear quickly. This is due to a physiological response: eating sugar spikes blood sugar levels, prompting the pancreas to release insulin, which lowers blood sugar levels dramatically—triggering more sugar cravings to stabilize the situation.

A 2018 study published in Nutrients followed 29 participants on a low-sugar diet for one month. The results showed a 62% reduction in cravings for sweets within just two weeks. By avoiding sugar, the body stabilizes blood sugar levels, leading to a sense of physical and emotional balance and reducing dependency on sugar.

2. Reduced hunger levels

Cutting out sugar can dramatically reduce feelings of hunger. Prolonged sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, where cells are overwhelmed by sugar and cannot store more, prompting the pancreas to release excessive insulin. This condition exhausts the pancreas and increases the risk of diabetes.

A 2019 meta-analysis in Obesity Reviews revealed that low-carb diets significantly lowered levels of ghrelin, the “hunger hormone,” within two weeks compared to other diets.

3. Less fatigue

Two weeks without sugar can significantly reduce fatigue, especially after meals. Regular sugar consumption often leads to post-meal tiredness due to rapid blood sugar dips caused by insulin surges.

A 2020 UCLA study found that participants who reduced sugar intake reported a 28% increase in energy levels and a 60% decrease in midday fatigue.

4. Loss of water and fat weight

Initially, you’ll lose fluids—insulin promotes sodium and fluid retention. Reducing insulin levels releases this retention, and the body starts burning fat for energy, particularly around the abdomen.

A 2021 Journal of Clinical Medicine study reported that participants who eliminated sugar lost an average of 2.2 kg in the first two weeks, half from water and half from fat.

5. Improved mood

Sugar consumption causes extreme fluctuations in serotonin and dopamine levels, leading to emotional instability, stress, and difficulty concentrating.

A 2017 study from the University of Manchester found a 45% reduction in depression symptoms among participants who stopped consuming sugar for two weeks, with significant increases in serotonin levels.

6. Healthier skin

Sugar promotes inflammation and increases androgen production, leading to acne and premature skin aging. Cutting sugar helps balance hormones, reduce inflammation, and improve skin health.

A 2022 clinical study in the Journal of Clinical Dermatology found a 40% reduction in skin inflammation and a 35% improvement in skin elasticity within two weeks of cutting sugar.

7. Reduced pain and inflammation

When sugar is removed, the body shifts to using fat as its primary energy source, which can take days to weeks. A 2020 study in Pain Medicine showed a 31% reduction in inflammation markers (CRP levels) among participants after two weeks without sugar.

8. Enhanced brain function

Without sugar, the body produces ketones from fat, providing an alternative energy source for the brain, which can derive up to two-thirds of its energy from ketones. This improves memory, concentration, and overall brain health.

A 2021 Yale University study showed a 23% improvement in memory and concentration tests among participants on a low-sugar diet for two weeks.

9. Liver detoxification

Excess sugar often leads to fatty liver. After two weeks without sugar, the liver begins to break down stored fat and detoxify. A 2019 Hepatology study reported a 22% reduction in liver fat in participants with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease after two weeks on a low-sugar diet.

10. Improved kidney function

Excess sugar burdens the kidneys, which must filter out the excess and deal with oxidative damage to blood vessels. Reducing sugar can directly benefit kidney health. A 2021 Kidney International study showed an 18% improvement in kidney function (GFR levels) among participants with impaired kidney function after two weeks on a low-sugar diet.

Bottom line

A two-week sugar detox can work wonders, from improving mood and skin to reducing waistlines and enhancing overall health. The initial transition may be challenging, with symptoms like low energy or headaches in the first few days, but the benefits are worth it.

Try it yourself and start seeing results!

Adina Becher is a diabetes and ketogenic dietitian and author of The Ketogenic Diet.